Hi Team

Our business router is constantly renewing IP address every 2.5 mins.

ER706W-4G - Omada 4G+ Cat6 AX3000 Gigabit VPN Router

1 2025-04-24 13:26:44 DHCP Client NOTICE

WAN2: DHCP client renewing IP succeeded. (IP-Address=203.86.192.199, Mask=255.255.255.240, Gateway=203.86.192.193)

2 2025-04-24 13:26:41 DHCP Client NOTICE

WAN2: DHCP client lease expired. Began renewing the lease.

3 2025-04-24 13:24:14 DHCP Client NOTICE

WAN2: DHCP client renewing IP succeeded. (IP-Address=203.86.192.199, Mask=255.255.255.240, Gateway=203.86.192.193) 4 2025-04-24 13:24:11 DHCP Client NOTICE WAN2: DHCP client lease expired. Began renewing the lease.

I sent email to 2 Degrees as I believed that it was an issue with their DHCP server

Their response was:

Thank you for your email, I'm sorry to hear there's been ongoing issues,

Our assurance team has investigated and advised the issue does not appear to be on our side.

They have recommended you refer to the vendor regarding your BYOD,

They have recommended checking your DHCP settings, checking for any potential Rogue DHCP server on the network,

Checking physically damaged ports/cables. Ensuring the Network adaptor drivers are up to date,

checking for Multi-DNS issue if applicable, checking for Lease time settings and Firewall issues.

These potential reasons why the issue may be occurring and they are beyond our scope.

Please let me know if you have any further question by replying to this email,

Does anyone else have similar issues and how have you resolved them.

Cheers

JH