Hi All,

Now that were finally building our new house, I'm looking at upgrading our home network, and specifically the ageing Fritzbox 7490 router from 2degrees. We are currently using a Grandstream GWN 7630 WAP, and I've been very happy with its performance, so I'm thinking of going all-in on Grandstream gear including 2 X WAP, switch and router.

Running a windows server, a couple of POE cameras and various desktops and laptops and TV's. More questions to come on all that...

Please excuse my ignorance, but would the GCC6010 be a replacement for the Fritzbox router? Why would I choose the GWN7003 instead? I've had a bit of a read about them and it seems that the GCC6010 has more 'enterprise level' features. Would it be too much for home use and an enthusiastic amateur like me?