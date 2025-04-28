Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Brilliant Solution Sought for Less-Abled Inwall Cat-6

pdh

pdh

286 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319473 28-Apr-2025 15:52
Send private message quote this post

Just put the connectors on to the house's last stretch of Cat-6 wiring.
I'm finally working to finish up the flat under the house.

 

I ran two cables to the flat - one for the POE Access Point, and one for the TV.
The AP cable checks out A-OK - the TV cable fails and is most probably pinched somewhere.
My sparkie nephew's tester shows 6 connectors OK - and 2 not OK.

 

We've changed the connectors each end & double checked everything - I believe we have a lame cable.
And no, I can't pull a replacement - trust me on that.

 

I seem to remember (long years ago, when I could remember this stuff) being able to run two ethernet circuits over one cable - so I'm hoping someone can explain - or point me to an explanation - of how to get one functional connection using only 6 connectors. 

 

If I can do so, I can (a) wire the non-standard connectors to the necessary pins - or (b) build two short cross-over cables for the non-standard wiring - thoughts ?

Create new topic
richms
27905 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368326 28-Apr-2025 16:00
Send private message quote this post

If you use 2 of the good pairs in the bad cable in place of the orange and green, it will work for the TV which will only be a 100 meg interface.

 

Or get a POE extender with multiple ports and use the one cable for both AP and other things. These come up in the choice deals on aliex for about $20 all the time, its basically just a switch that negotiates POE on one port and then offers it on all the others. Just be sure to get a gigabit one and not the slightly cheaper 100 meg one.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
bagheera
533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368328 28-Apr-2025 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Just put a switch on the end of the good cable and a new cable to the ap, and the TV would be the easiest answer, the other option is a splitter, but then it only 100mb

pdh

pdh

286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368338 28-Apr-2025 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for good ideas - I'm trying to avoid running a surface cable from the AP (up at the wall / ceiling corner) and the TV - plenty ugly !!

 

I think I'll look at making the cable-pair transplant work if a 4K TV will be happy on a 100mb circuit.
I didn't wire the house for satellite or terrestrial TV - figuring those days are history... 



CYaBro
4525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3368346 28-Apr-2025 16:41
Send private message quote this post

pdh:

 

Thanks for good ideas - I'm trying to avoid running a surface cable from the AP (up at the wall / ceiling corner) and the TV - plenty ugly !!

 

I think I'll look at making the cable-pair transplant work if a 4K TV will be happy on a 100mb circuit.
I didn't wire the house for satellite or terrestrial TV - figuring those days are history... 

 

 

That's what I would do and you'll probably find the ethernet in the TV is only 100Mb anyway so would never connect at gigabit.

 

Find 2 pairs of wires that are connecting OK and wire for 100Mb and leave the rest of the wires cut short and don't bother crimping or punching down.
Something like this: 

 

 

You can use any 2 pairs as long as both ends are wired the same, just keep pins 1 & 2 the same pair of colours and 3 & 6 the same, as the wires are twisted together inside the outer jacket.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

pdh

pdh

286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3368352 28-Apr-2025 17:30
Send private message quote this post

Thank you - having the diagram is super helpful.
Saves me wading through all the various country-preferred CAT wiring codes/preferences. 

 

and yes - the TV will likely be 100 mbps (both of my own - reasonably new - ones are).

richms
27905 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368357 28-Apr-2025 17:46
Send private message quote this post

Just be aware that if it is a staple hit or something, that there may be one of the intact wires bridged to one of the broken ones making a stub. The blinking light testers will not see this, so if it was one of those that it was tested on there could still be problems that stop it working.




Richard rich.ms

SomeoneSomewhere
1738 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3368363 28-Apr-2025 18:32
Send private message quote this post

If you can get your hands on a TDR, it will tell you (in metres) how far along the cable the fault is. Sometimes that can be helpful and you can cut out the damaged part of cable. Aliexpress has some for <$100 that are workable. 

 

 

 

Agreed that cutting the TV cable down to two pairs is probably adequate. Even with future gigabit gear, it's likely to negotiate to 100Mb/s; adding a 100Mb/s switch behind the future gigabit TV is an option if that doesn't work.

 

 

 

Leave a nice note at each end of the cable explaining the situation for when you or someone else comes back to it in a decade. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright