Client lives rurally, no fibre for you. His TP-Link Deco mesh consists of 2 x X50, 2 x M5 & 1 x X20 4G. Internet is provided by a Skinny 4G modem. Understandably, there's often a struggle to maintain consistent performance by the time you add in security cameras, his WFH office & everything else. He wants to boost his internet connection by adding a second Skinny 4G modem.

What's the optimal setup for this? Do we add a small, load-balancing router between the 2 x 4G modems that feeds back into the mesh? If so, what would be a recommended product? Or do both X50 get a single 4G modem each? Or some other solution that I haven't thought of yet?




Has he looked at Starlink? May be better than 4G.

 
 
 
 

Maybe not -- my observation at several sites is Starlink struggles with multiple users as described in the OP. But definitely worth a try if they're willing to spend the money.

 

Another possibility could be to look at the 4G router itself -- upgrade to a newer model? find a better place for it with better reception? etc.

Yeah, tried Starlink. Rejected. Twin 4G is the chosen internet access.



Is two 4G modems (presumably) connecting to the same cell site going to be significantly better? Presumably they will both get hit with the same congestion at the same time.

