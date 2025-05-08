Client lives rurally, no fibre for you. His TP-Link Deco mesh consists of 2 x X50, 2 x M5 & 1 x X20 4G. Internet is provided by a Skinny 4G modem. Understandably, there's often a struggle to maintain consistent performance by the time you add in security cameras, his WFH office & everything else. He wants to boost his internet connection by adding a second Skinny 4G modem.
What's the optimal setup for this? Do we add a small, load-balancing router between the 2 x 4G modems that feeds back into the mesh? If so, what would be a recommended product? Or do both X50 get a single 4G modem each? Or some other solution that I haven't thought of yet?