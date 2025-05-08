Hi everyone, and thank you for letting me join – I really need your help.

Just a quick explanation of why I’m writing:

My name is Jannick, and I live in Denmark. My father is currently sailing around the world and is presently in French Polynesia. Unfortunately, his Starlink Gen 2 router has burned out. He relies on it for weather updates and many other important functions, so it’s a critical piece of equipment.

Since Starlink is not approved in French Polynesia, it’s nearly impossible to buy any replacement equipment there. That’s why I’m now looking in New Zealand – but I’m having a really hard time finding anything.

Does anyone know of a place that might have a Starlink Gen 2 router for sale, and that would be willing to ship it to Tahiti as soon as possible?

Thanks in advance for your time.

Best regards,

Jannick