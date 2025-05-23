Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Who can I call to set up WiFi in Rolleston?
David321

#319699 23-May-2025 13:14
Hi all,

 

 

 

After trying most of the morning to set up my tp link deco m5 to act as a router on my new 2 degrees fiber connection with no luck at all I am curious who I can call to come and do this for me? Happy to pay of course, wether its a business or individual.

 

I had the same deco m5 acting as a router with ONE and 2degrees have taken over today and I can't get it to work. I have gone through the setup process many times changing setting such as dynamic ip to PPPoE etc but no combination of settings seem to work.

 

I have a few people in the house needing WiFi so I'm trying to get this sorted ASAP! Thanks all!




_David_

Spyware
  #3375981 23-May-2025 13:24
2Degrees use DHCP with vlan id = 10, the same as OneNZ. Connect router to port 2 of ONT and test.




ArcticSilver
  #3375982 23-May-2025 13:27
I've sent you a PM.

David321

  #3375985 23-May-2025 13:34
Spyware:

 

2Degrees use DHCP with vlan id = 10, the same as OneNZ. Connect router to port 2 of ONT and test.

 

 

 

 

Port 2? I have been using port 1, is it possibly on port 2?




Quinny
  #3375988 23-May-2025 13:45
Im using Deco X20 with Voda/One in Rolly (with no router). PM me if you're still stuck over the weekend.

cddt
  #3375993 23-May-2025 14:03
David321:

 

Port 2? I have been using port 1, is it possibly on port 2?

 

 

 

 

Yes, if your new ISP has activated their service before your old ISP has deactivated theirs. 




