Hi all,

After trying most of the morning to set up my tp link deco m5 to act as a router on my new 2 degrees fiber connection with no luck at all I am curious who I can call to come and do this for me? Happy to pay of course, wether its a business or individual.

I had the same deco m5 acting as a router with ONE and 2degrees have taken over today and I can't get it to work. I have gone through the setup process many times changing setting such as dynamic ip to PPPoE etc but no combination of settings seem to work.

I have a few people in the house needing WiFi so I'm trying to get this sorted ASAP! Thanks all!