littleheaven

Hi all, I hope I'm in the correct forum. I am taking ownership of a new house tomorrow. During my final inspection, I found this on the wall near the ONT and modem. Can anyone explain to me what is shown in the photo? I assume the top left is for a TV aerial, but I don't know what else is going on.

I was hoping to get ethernet to my son's bedroom and my office (I work from home and he's a gamer) although I have not found ethernet ports in any other rooms. The office has one that looks the same as that pictured on the centre of the bottom row with the white cover on it.

How hard would it be to get ethernet to my son's room if the ONT is downstairs and his room is upstairs on the opposite side of a brick and weatherboard house? My sister, who co-owns the property with me, is not keen on making any unnecessary holes in the cladding.