littleheaven

Hi all, I hope I'm in the correct forum. I am taking ownership of a new house tomorrow. During my final inspection, I found this on the wall near the ONT and modem. Can anyone explain to me what is shown in the photo? I assume the top left is for a TV aerial, but I don't know what else is going on. 

 

I was hoping to get ethernet to my son's bedroom and my office (I work from home and he's a gamer) although I have not found ethernet ports in any other rooms. The office has one that looks the same as that pictured on the centre of the bottom row with the white cover on it. 

 

How hard would it be to get ethernet to my son's room if the ONT is downstairs and his room is upstairs on the opposite side of a brick and weatherboard house? My sister, who co-owns the property with me, is not keen on making any unnecessary holes in the cladding. 

 




Its probably more useful to take the socket off and have a look at what's in the wall and take a photo of that, 

 

It looks like AV (maybe analog phone and sky or and old Telstra/Vodafone cable)

 

The silver cover will snap off and on, - pull it off, then unscrew the faceplate, 

 

It doesn't look like there is ethernet plugs on that socket thou, Where is the ONT in the House? -  

 
 
 
 

Agree that all looks like a/v stuff.  

 

Simple enough to run ethernet, though.  If it's a single run then just find an electrician - people have opinions about this, but all my home ethernet was done by a local electrician and he did a great job.  It cost me around $500 to run ethernet to 5 rooms, and down into my basement rack where the ONT and router lives.  If you want to run to each room you can still use an electrician like I did, but you might have a better result from a structured cabling company depending on how difficult it is to work in your walls and ceiling.  

