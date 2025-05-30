From ASUS router backdoors affect 9K devices, persist after firmware updates:

The backdoor campaign targets multiple ASUS router models, with GreyNoise initially detecting attack attempts against their emulated ASUS RT-AC3200 and RT-AC3100 firmware profiles, both with “out-of-the-box” configuration settings.

The backdoor configuration in these attacks is stored in non-volatile random access memory (NVRAM) rather than the disk, making it resistant to removal via reboots or firmware upgrades.

“If a router was compromised before updating, the backdoor will still be present unless SSH access is explicitly reviewed and removed,” GreyNoise stated.

GreyNoise recommends users perform a full factory reset and manual reconfiguration on any device suspected to be compromised. Users can check if their device was compromised by checking for SSH access on TCP/53282 and for unauthorized entries in the authorized_keys file.