Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Advice on network setup for short term accommodation (private network off existing wifi)?
neon

88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319784 2-Jun-2025 14:32
Send private message quote this post

So I need some help. I'm moving into a new Accomodation (semi-temporary small place) where the owner shares wifi with me (sort of split house and main networking/fibre/router is in the other house with the owner). I need some advice on how I can easily/cheaply achieve the following:

 

1. I need ethernet for my nas

 

2. I would ideally prefer to have a private network so what ever happening in my network (including nas is not accessible outside my network)

 

3. I would ideally want to have my own wifi network 

 

 

 

What I already have:

 

1. Bunch of tplink deco x50 units from my previous place

 

2. Bunch of small 4-8 port switches

 

3. Fritzbox 7490 or similar (can't recall the exact model - it came with my previous 2degrees business connection)

 

 

 

What I need advice on is if there is any configuration using the fritzbox or the decos that would allow me to achieve my private network where the owner doesn't have access to anything happening in my network? Is there any sort of cheap ish device I can get (maybe even secondhand) that would allow me to have this? 

 

 

 

Please note: I'm not trying to get maximum speed or best latency or anything. At this stage, stability and decent speeds is enough. The main concern is the privacy and ability to have access to ethernet ports. Also, I could potentially ask the owner to plug in some devices near their network setup too (like a powerline ethernet kit or something) - so that's an option too. 

 

 

 

Any advice is appreciated. I'm a bit of a networking noob - I just know the basics. 

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
1766 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3379910 2-Jun-2025 15:08
Send private message quote this post

You can definitely do this with two routers. 

 

The first in 'WiFi client' mode, giving you an ethernet port as if it was connected to their LAN. If you can get an ethernet cable to their LAN directly, skip this step.

 

The second router is set up as a standard router, with the WAN port connected to their network, with firewall, NAT, and DHCP. It then broadcasts your WiFi network and give you your own LAN ports. As far as it's concerned, your landlord's LAN is part of the internet and is untrusted.

 

 

 

This will give you double NAT, if not triple.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Tinkerisk
4183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3379912 2-Jun-2025 15:20
Send private message quote this post

A suitable GL.inet traveller router would be sufficient for both scenarios. In principle, this is nothing more than a separate network behind a ‘hotel’ router.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright