Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Simplest possible home network monitoring - recommendations please

mdf

mdf

3496 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#319833 6-Jun-2025 13:07
Send private message

Family members are having internet troubles. This is ongoing, though needless to say, I have fielded queries about today's events. My patience talking them through troubleshooting to narrow down what is actually causing the problem is rapidly decreasing (much respect to everyone currently working on a service desk).

 

I am hoping for recommendations on the simplest possible home network monitoring solution. Google has presented multiple super fancy options (that may well be deployed at my house), but all seem too complex for what I need. I pretty much just want something that will monitor the status of the ONT (or internet/WAN), router, and Wifi access point boxes. Possibly bonus points for things like the TV box and CCTV cameras and *maybe* the ISP DNS server. I had in my head a RPi plugged into the router with a super simple dashboard screen or even LEDs. i.e., something you can look at to determine where to start troubleshooting. Ideally something simple enough that anyone can look at before they call me. Possibly pushing my luck here, but ideally something that doesn't need an internet connection itself or logging into would be the 10/10 solution. Simpler the better.

 

Does anything like this exist? 

Create new topic
eluSiveNZ
188 posts

Master Geek


  #3381250 6-Jun-2025 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Uptime Kuma might suit?

 

louislam/uptime-kuma: A fancy self-hosted monitoring tool

 

You can create a specific overview status pagefor family members to check.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright