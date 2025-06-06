Family members are having internet troubles. This is ongoing, though needless to say, I have fielded queries about today's events. My patience talking them through troubleshooting to narrow down what is actually causing the problem is rapidly decreasing (much respect to everyone currently working on a service desk).

I am hoping for recommendations on the simplest possible home network monitoring solution. Google has presented multiple super fancy options (that may well be deployed at my house), but all seem too complex for what I need. I pretty much just want something that will monitor the status of the ONT (or internet/WAN), router, and Wifi access point boxes. Possibly bonus points for things like the TV box and CCTV cameras and *maybe* the ISP DNS server. I had in my head a RPi plugged into the router with a super simple dashboard screen or even LEDs. i.e., something you can look at to determine where to start troubleshooting. Ideally something simple enough that anyone can look at before they call me. Possibly pushing my luck here, but ideally something that doesn't need an internet connection itself or logging into would be the 10/10 solution. Simpler the better.

Does anything like this exist?