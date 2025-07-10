NglButiLoveTechnolog:

These should support VLAN tagging, see these instructions:

https://support.simplybroadband.co.nz/instruction/eero-6

I haven't used the Pro6+ myself, but I'm currently running Pro 6e, and the setup is pretty much the same across all of them. I've used it with most combinations of VLAN 10, PPPoE and DHCP. They can be finicky when you switch ISPs and want to change settings, and it is indeed helpful when doing this to have a working router to assist with this. It kinda seems like the app pushes the settings to the eero backend, and if the router has a working internet then it will pull them that way. When you do setup it uses a local bluetooth connection as well, but sometimes that seems a bit flaky for updating PPPoE and VLAN settings. It worked fine for me when I first set it up, and I only had problems when I switched ISPs and wanted to update them.

They seem to work ok, but I don't know if these routers are the best bang for buck, someone else might be able to speak to that.