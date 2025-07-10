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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Is it true that the 'Amazon eero 6+ (AX3000)' or any of the eero routers do not support VLAN tagging?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

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#320149 10-Jul-2025 21:43
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Hi all,

 

I'm looking to buy a new router that supports mesh networking, and I noticed that PB Tech sells the Amazon eero 6+ (AX3000). However, I came across a review mentioning that it doesn't support VLAN tagging. Is this true? 

 

I really want to buy this router, but I need to be sure it supports VLAN tagging, as it's required by many NZ ISPs for configuring a BYO router with a fibre connection. My ISP doesn't provide a router, so I need to supply my own. 

 

Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks!

 

--

 

Screenshot of product and the review

 

 

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mentalinc
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  #3393051 10-Jul-2025 21:59
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Who is your current ISP?

 

Several now offer non VLAN tagged connections (e.g. quic)




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Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3393052 10-Jul-2025 22:02
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mentalinc:

 

Who is your current ISP?

 

Several now offer non VLAN tagged connections (e.g. quic)

 

 

Contact NZ :) 

nova
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  #3393056 10-Jul-2025 22:29
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These should support VLAN tagging, see these instructions:

 

https://support.simplybroadband.co.nz/instruction/eero-6

 

I haven't used the Pro6+ myself,  but I'm currently running Pro 6e, and the setup is pretty much the same across all of them. I've used it with most combinations of VLAN 10, PPPoE and DHCP. They can be finicky when you switch ISPs and want to change settings, and it is indeed helpful when doing this to have a working router to assist with this. It kinda seems like the app pushes the settings to the eero backend, and if the router has a working internet then it will pull them that way. When you do setup it uses a local bluetooth connection as well, but sometimes that seems a bit flaky for updating PPPoE and VLAN settings. It worked fine for me when I first set it up, and I only had problems when I switched ISPs and wanted to update them.

 

They seem to work ok, but I don't know if these routers are the best bang for buck, someone else might be able to speak to that.



NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3393057 10-Jul-2025 22:51
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nova:

 

These should support VLAN tagging, see these instructions:

 

https://support.simplybroadband.co.nz/instruction/eero-6

 

I haven't used the Pro6+ myself,  but I'm currently running Pro 6e, and the setup is pretty much the same across all of them. I've used it with most combinations of VLAN 10, PPPoE and DHCP. They can be finicky when you switch ISPs and want to change settings, and it is indeed helpful when doing this to have a working router to assist with this. It kinda seems like the app pushes the settings to the eero backend, and if the router has a working internet then it will pull them that way. When you do setup it uses a local bluetooth connection as well, but sometimes that seems a bit flaky for updating PPPoE and VLAN settings. It worked fine for me when I first set it up, and I only had problems when I switched ISPs and wanted to update them.

 

They seem to work ok, but I don't know if these routers are the best bang for buck, someone else might be able to speak to that.

 

 

thanks for your comment here and glad to see another person using a eero. Ok, if you say it supports VLAN and it works with your fibre connection, then I'l get the Pro6+. One thing if u dont mind me asking, when I get the Eero Pro6+ and in the future I want to add a eero mesh node, does it have to be Eero Pro6+ model or can it be any other Eero model? 

nova
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  #3393058 10-Jul-2025 23:37
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NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

thanks for your comment here and glad to see another person using a eero. Ok, if you say it supports VLAN and it works with your fibre connection, then I'l get the Pro6+. One thing if u dont mind me asking, when I get the Eero Pro6+ and in the future I want to add a eero mesh node, does it have to be Eero Pro6+ model or can it be any other Eero model? 

 

 

You can mix and match. I've used an Eero 7 and an Eero Pro 6E together. Wireless coverage is pretty good, I have a mesh setup, and almost don't need it as just one eero pretty much covers the whole house. But it does help with a TV, at the far end of the house, which I have plugged into the second eero. I do find that when roaming around the house sometimes I'll stay connected to the eero that is further away, sometimes for quite a while. Overall it seems pretty stable. There are prime day deals on them at amazon.com.au, but you need to be a prime member...

trig42
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  #3393129 11-Jul-2025 08:40
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I have an Eero Max 7, connected to Spark, VLAN10, no issues.

 

 

 

I think for mesh nodes, you can also use an Echo. I haven't tried (I have two echos, but I don't really need mesh) but the Eero app has asked me if I want to use them.

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NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3393265 11-Jul-2025 12:54
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trig42:

 

I have an Eero Max 7, connected to Spark, VLAN10, no issues.

 

 

 

I think for mesh nodes, you can also use an Echo. I haven't tried (I have two echos, but I don't really need mesh) but the Eero app has asked me if I want to use them.

 

 

I just got a response from PB Tech and they confirmed it doesnt support VLAN which is odd since you guys on Geekzone manage to get it working. Heres their response:

 

 

Should I just buy the Eero 6+ and then if it doesnt work, I get a refund? would that be allowed? sorry for inconvince. 

RunningMan
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  #3393269 11-Jul-2025 13:26
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Reads like AI wrote that.

k1w1k1d
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  #3393275 11-Jul-2025 13:46
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The eero6+ is the default router supplied by Mercury and they use VLAN tagging with ID 10.

Bung
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  #3393281 11-Jul-2025 14:06
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RunningMan:

 

Reads like AI wrote that.

 

 

AI trained only on their own bad feedback.

taneb1
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  #3393392 11-Jul-2025 22:46
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As others have said, we (Mercury) have been supplying eero for a number of years in NZ and I can confirm that it does support VLAN tagging out of the box.

When you are running the setup, it should auto detect the VLAN tagging but if the setup fails you can click ISP Settings and enable the VLAN tag there.

 

Having used the 6, 6+ and now the Max 7 - Can confirm they are great pieces of kit 😀




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darylblake
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  #3393490 12-Jul-2025 11:10
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Doesn't look like it does support tagging.

Some ISP's offer untagged connections though. Sometimes you need to ask. Some will change it for you.

Theres plenty of other good routers you can get for the same/similar prices if thats a problem.

Bung
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  #3393513 12-Jul-2025 12:42
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darylblake:

 

Doesn't look like it does support tagging.

 

Have you read taneb's reply? The manual says it does.

 

 

 

Further info

 

"The eero 6 series does not natively support VLAN tagging on its Wi-Fi network.

 

While eero devices can be configured with VLAN settings for internet connections, particularly when using PPPoE and an ISP that requires it (like Skinny in New Zealand), they do not offer the ability to tag individual wireless SSIDs with different VLANs.

 

However, you can achieve VLAN segmentation by using a managed switch with VLAN capabilities in conjunction with your eero network, particularly if your eero is in bridge mode. "

darylblake
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  #3393517 12-Jul-2025 13:05
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I did a quick search and the general consensus is

the Amazon eero 6+ AX3000 doesnt support 802.11q

The Tenda AX3000 does
The Asus RT-AX3000 does.

Just double check your models etc... 

Are you sure the one being issued by mercury is not the Tenda AX3000 or the Asus one?

Either way the point is there are plenty of other routers with good wifi 6 coverage and 802.11q support.

taneb1
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Mercury

  #3393569 12-Jul-2025 20:05
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AX3000 is not a model number, its the wifi spec - There is only one version of the eero 6+ for New Zealand and it supports VLAN tagging.

 

The model PB Tech offers is the same model Mercury offers. 

 

eero has supported VLAN tagging since 2020 or 2021 (May have been earlier, my memory is a bit rusty).




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

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