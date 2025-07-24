I'm thinking about upgrade path/options for our home network. Current hardware was mostly set up back on ADSL and with much slower Wifi devices. So the network kit was nowhere near the limiting factor. However, we're now on 500/100 broadband (which will probably increase over time) and have AX (Wifi6) capable devices. Since a big reno, we have a lot of wired ethernet devices, so that's still all good. However, the AC (Wifi5) WAPs are now a limiting factor.

Current kit:

Edgerouter Lite (worried about support/EOL)

Netgear 24 port PoE switch

3 x Cambium AC cnPilot WAPs (1 x E410, 2x E400)

Approx. 18 x ethernet sockets throughout the house.

Requirements:

Minimum AX Wifi6 (maybe 6E?)

Minimum gigabit capable WAN. Ideally headroom to go above that.

WAPs need to look good. (one is ceiling of main lounge area)

Need VLANs with different firewall rules & DNS and port based & SSID VLAN tagging

Router that is not near EOL.

Nice to have Single Pane UI

Thoughts:

Suitable WAPs with acceptable looks = Unifi. Maybe U6 Pros?

To avoid separate Cloud Key or controller device, maybe a Unifi Router with controller

Thinking maybe UCG Ultra, or for better future upgradability UCG Fiber?

Upgrade switch to something Unifi later on, but not high priority.

Maybe connect WAPs directly to PoE ports on UCG Fiber, rather than current 'Router on a Stick' config?

I have no experience with Unifi. Any issues/problems with above approach or materially better options?

Note, I considered Aruba Instant On gear and it sounds good, but the WAPs will probably be too ugly. We're more looking for a 'blister' on the ceiling, rather than an appendage. Same probably goes for Grandstream.