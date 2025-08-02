Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TGM

TGM

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#320338 2-Aug-2025 15:05
Hi all, I've just signed up to Spark and got a couple of Deco X55s set up. I've bought a Home Assistant Green (as well as a zigbee dongle and a few devices) and am looking to get into home automation with some wifi-connected devices as well

 

I know very little about networking but I understand it's a good idea to put IoT devices on a separate network for better security. The Deco app includes an option for "IoT Network", which is set up with a different network name and password on the 2.4GHz band. Is this the same thing as a VLAN? There's so much terminology 🤔

 

For things like the TV and the Home Assistant Green that are connected to the Deco router through an ethernet switch, is this secure? What sort of settings should I be looking to set up for this? Sorry for being such a noob lol

 

Thanks in advance for any help you can give. I've spent hours reading geekzone forums to choose what to buy and start to get things set up, which has been really helpful, but I'm a bit overwhelmed with all the new information!

Spyware
3763 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3399332 2-Aug-2025 15:26
The Deco IoT network is not related to use of a vlan at all. If you want to use vlans you need to have router, switch, APs that support them.




The Deco IoT network is not related to use of a vlan at all. If you want to use vlans you need to have router, switch, APs that support them.

