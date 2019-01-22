Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Buying a SodaStream
MurrayM

2205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#245163 22-Jan-2019 08:04
Send private message

I'm thinking of buying a SodaStream while Brisco's have their 50% off everything sale. Does anyone have any comments/hints/suggestions on if they're worthwhile, cheapest place to get gas cylinders and syrups, etc?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Coil
6614 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2165100 22-Jan-2019 08:06
Send private message

We have one at work and its used by 3 people a day. If you are in that 3/200 group then sure! 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Dulouz
810 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2165101 22-Jan-2019 08:07
Send private message

I love mine. I use it only for soda water. Price to swap bottles seems to average around $14-$15. Price seems the same regardless of store.




Amanon

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11973 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2165112 22-Jan-2019 08:29
Send private message

We still use ours occasionally. Syrups, hunt around, usually find them on sale somewhere like Farmers or Warehouse etc. Noone seems to stock a full range of flavors though - might find one store has all the standard ones (cola, lemonade etc) and others have all the fancy options.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



trig42
5365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2165128 22-Jan-2019 08:37
Send private message

We use ours for water only. It is great.

 

The cylinders are pretty expensive for a refill (for what they are). I do know people that fill their own, but you'd want to be making a lot of Soda for that to be worthwhile (you need to get an adaptor to fill it up from a CO2 bottle you can get from gas suppliers, or buy dry ice and take to top off the cylinder and stuff it in there).

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2165146 22-Jan-2019 09:08
Send private message

We use ours for soda water only. It is expensive with continual refills, but the is the price of convenience for always sparkling water. Syrups are nasty tasting and full of sugar/non natural stuff, so we don't go there.

Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2165147 22-Jan-2019 09:09
Send private message

A friend of mine got an adapter to plug this gas supply size CO2 bottle directly into his sodastream (via a tube into the cupboard) making it super long lasting and much cheaper 'per fizz'.

jonathan18
6154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2165156 22-Jan-2019 09:20
Send private message

You'll have missed out on the Briscoes 50% off sale as I'm pretty sure it finished yesterday.

 

That said, there may well be other places that have the units at a decent price, as it's a regularly discount item - eg, check out https://pricespy.co.nz/category.php?q=sodastream&k=568&brand=2254 (note - there are two different sized cylinders, and I believe there are still get units that support the older/smaller cylinders).

 

As for syrups - don't feel you're limited to solely buying Sodastream ones - I can't think the last time I purchased a Sodastream-branded syrup, especially since they got rid of the diet tonic water one!

 

There is now a really wide range of syrups available from supermarkets that offer much more interesting flavours. One of the good brands is Barkers, who do a really nice low-cal cola (no caffeine though, which is good if it's for kids) and a bunch of other syrups designed for soda machines (see https://www.barkers.co.nz/shop/soda-syrups/). They also do a range of less common blends of fruit syrups like blood orange with lime and bitters as well as conventional ones like lemon and barley, black currant etc )https://www.barkers.co.nz/shop/fruit-syrups/).

 

Our standard, though, is a diet lime cordial (Bickford's I think) - low-cal, and incredibly refreshing.

 

Also, many of them taste nice at a far lower concentration than recommended - which we certainly do if they are sugar-based.



mdf

mdf
3072 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2165157 22-Jan-2019 09:21
Send private message

Like others, we mainly used ours for sparkling / soda water. Occasionally might put in a little Barkers (or similar supermarket) cordial but don't use the syrups.

Our best idea was buying two cylinders. You then have some breathing room to wait until Briscoes is having a X% off everything sale to swap your cylinder for less.

When we got it, I worked out that it was only a little cheaper than buying supermarket sparkling water, but it's a lot more convenient and I like the reduced packaging waste.

MurrayM

2205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2165161 22-Jan-2019 09:25
Send private message

Thanks for the comments, guys. I think we'll be using it mostly just for sparkling water and maybe try a syrup or two if I find them on sale and just want to see what they're like. I see there are a lot of DIY syrup recipes on the web but they look like more trouble than they're worth. Looks like most places sell the cylinders for about the same price.

jonathan18
6154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2165162 22-Jan-2019 09:25
Send private message

mdf:  Our best idea was buying two cylinders. You then have some breathing room to wait until Briscoes is having a X% off everything sale to swap your cylinder for less.

 

Good point - that's exactly what we do; eg, swapped a cylinder in the weekend with Briscoes 50% off sale; about $8 I think. We have the smaller (30l?) cylinders, but I'd still do the same thing if we had the larger (60l?). Some of the kits used to come with two cylinders; not sure if this is still the case, but you can buy extra ones anyway...

 

Buying extra bottles is a good idea too - we have three one-litre bottles (and often a couple of 500ml ones) in the fridge so there's always one available.

Handsomedan
4790 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2165186 22-Jan-2019 09:58
Send private message

We gave up on SS syrups and started using things like Roses Lime Cordial and other such things. 

 

We use ours almost daily over summer and have done for a number of years. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

hsvhel
812 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2165188 22-Jan-2019 10:04
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

We gave up on SS syrups and started using things like Roses Lime Cordial and other such things. 

 

We use ours almost daily over summer and have done for a number of years. 

 

 

 

 

I second this, exactly what we do also......the SS Syrup is feral.

 

Lots better options that mix exactly the same out there

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2165204 22-Jan-2019 10:43
Send private message

Sodastream continues their well known rascist and other discriminatory employment practices. I would urge potential purchasers to consider whether they should support those practices.

hsvhel
812 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2165209 22-Jan-2019 10:45
Send private message

BlinkyBill: Sodastream continues their well known rascist and other discriminatory employment practices. I would urge potential purchasers to consider whether they should support those practices.

 

Is there another home based, do it yourself fizzy water system?

tdgeek
26380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2165211 22-Jan-2019 10:48
Send private message

Sodastream is a Pepsi company, so that makes a lot of products to avoid

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 