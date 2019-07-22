anandpatel18

Hi,
Just wondering if anyone has used the following (IntesisHome FJ-RC-WIFI-1) to connect to Fujitsu Ducted Heat Pump (Specifically Fujitsu artg45lhta)? And if they have had any problems? It says it's compatible on their website.
I'm also wondering where you can actually buy them from in New Zealand (even better in Auckland). The only store I can find in NZ is https://www.ivoryegg.co.nz/shop/products/fj-rc-wifi-1-wi-fi-fujitsu-ac-commercial-vrf-lines?taxon_id=326 but not sure if Ivoryegg is even a legit site.
Any help if people know suppliers or where to an IntesisHome for Fujitsu Ducted Heap pump.
Thanks