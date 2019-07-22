Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Intesishome Wifi Fujitsu
anandpatel18

54 posts

Master Geek


#253032 22-Jul-2019 15:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Just wondering if anyone has used the following (IntesisHome FJ-RC-WIFI-1) to connect to Fujitsu Ducted Heat Pump (Specifically Fujitsu artg45lhta)? And if they have had any problems? It says it's compatible on their website. 

 

 

 

I'm also wondering where you can actually buy them from in New Zealand (even better in Auckland). The only store I can find in NZ is https://www.ivoryegg.co.nz/shop/products/fj-rc-wifi-1-wi-fi-fujitsu-ac-commercial-vrf-lines?taxon_id=326 but not sure if Ivoryegg is even a legit site. 

 

 

 

Any help if people know suppliers or where to an IntesisHome for Fujitsu Ducted Heap pump.

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Handle9
7556 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2281622 22-Jul-2019 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Ivory egg is legit. They are reasonably significant automation suppliers.

anandpatel18

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2281688 22-Jul-2019 19:32
Send private message quote this post

Ok cool thanks, so it looks like my only options is $450+

 

 

 

Has anyone else managed to connect/control ducted heatpump when there is no IR controller? Looking to connect and control it from HomeAssistant. I think IntesisHome is my only real option.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Anand

ciscorusty
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2284763 28-Jul-2019 10:20
Send private message quote this post

It would really depend on how much integration you want with unit, bi-directional or just instructing it to change modes, temps etc.

 


The main concern I would have have over the unit you describe is that it appears you have to use their cloud service for any interaction with the unit, it does not appear to have any API you can talk directly too.

 


I have a ducted fujitsu inverter unit (ARTG60LHTB) to which I have added the Fujitsu IR Receiver Kit, this is attached via cable to the control board in the distribution unit in the roof and allows me to send infrared commands to the unit via a remotec ZXT-120 Z-Wave to AC IR extender. The remotec unit already has all the IR command pre-programmed and you just need to tell it what AC unit you are using.

 


To have some smarts around the temps I use a number of temp sensors around the house to check temps in various rooms and then use some logic in either my Fibaro or Home Assistant hubs to send the commands to the unit. IE temp is below a certain threshold turn on heating. Internal house temp is above a threshold either turn on fan or AC.



anandpatel18

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2284796 28-Jul-2019 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for reply, 

 

 

 

Yeah that was my concern with intesishome as well since all my setup has no cloud services and don't really want to add another cloud service. The benefit a saw was the bi-directional communication though.

 

 

 

I was thinking of doing the same setup as you have done I'm just worried of it becoming out of sync etc. For example I want to specific a specific temperature, so worried that it might not know what specific temperature is set.

 

 

 

With the Fujitsu IR unit, can the z-wave IR blaster specify a temperature? or does it change temperature by using the Up and Down temp buttons? I'm just thinking if you can specify for example 22C when it's current at 19C with one command then that's not a problem of it being out of sync, but if you have to send three temp up commands and if one is missed then HomeAssistant will think it's set to 22C but it will only be 21C.

 

 

 

Let me know how you setup has been and if you have had any problems?

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Anand

 

 

ciscorusty
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2284813 28-Jul-2019 14:01
Send private message quote this post

No the Remotec unit is a lot more granular. For example you can specify exact temperature and mode in one command. In my setup for example I monitor the temps across a number of rooms using Netatmo and other modules and if any of them fall below a pre-defined temp then I instruct the AC to turn on heating mode and set a temp of 22. Once the temps in any of the rooms reach an upper threshold that I have set I instruct the AC switch to fan mode so none of the rooms get overly hot.

 

In summer I have the reverse where a different set of upper temps are used to invoke the cooling function with the fan being invoked when the house cools to a pre-defined temp. I also have humidity sensors and use them to trigger the dehumid function on the AC if they get aboard a threshold.

 

I have no issues with the system keeping the house hot, cool or just ventilated as required as long as the Home Automation hub is up and running.

anandpatel18

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2284914 28-Jul-2019 19:06
Send private message quote this post

Ok cool, I might go down that route as it will give me more control.

Thanks for information. Did you get and install Fujitsu IR kit yourself? Is it easy to connect to existing wall unit? Or did you just get heat pump installer to do it?

Cheers,
Anand

ciscorusty
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2284925 28-Jul-2019 19:36
Send private message quote this post

Cool , shout out if you need more info.

 

I got the installer to do it as I knew from the get go that I wanted some external control over the unit. However it comes with a single cable that just goes into the control unit in the roof so real easy to install.



jnimmo
What does this tag do
1055 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2284997 28-Jul-2019 21:27
Send private message quote this post

The IntesisBox is what you need to have local control only, but IntesisHome could be better for resale/being able to use without a HA setup. I had an IntesisHome on my Fujitsu ducted and controlled through Home Assistant.

randhawa012
14 posts

Geek


  #2921489 1-Jun-2022 16:44
Send private message quote this post

ciscorusty:

 

It would really depend on how much integration you want with unit, bi-directional or just instructing it to change modes, temps etc.

 


The main concern I would have have over the unit you describe is that it appears you have to use their cloud service for any interaction with the unit, it does not appear to have any API you can talk directly too.

 


I have a ducted fujitsu inverter unit (ARTG60LHTB) to which I have added the Fujitsu IR Receiver Kit, this is attached via cable to the control board in the distribution unit in the roof and allows me to send infrared commands to the unit via a remotec ZXT-120 Z-Wave to AC IR extender. The remotec unit already has all the IR command pre-programmed and you just need to tell it what AC unit you are using.

 


To have some smarts around the temps I use a number of temp sensors around the house to check temps in various rooms and then use some logic in either my Fibaro or Home Assistant hubs to send the commands to the unit. IE temp is below a certain threshold turn on heating. Internal house temp is above a threshold either turn on fan or AC.

 

 

 

 

Hi,

 

Are you able to share more information regarding ir installation ? any technician you worked with ?

 

I have artg45lhta ducted with multi zone.

 

As i am trying to have this on some sort of app atleast but no luck till now.

 

I was told that Intesis IS-RC-WIFI-1 is compatible, but when technician came to install it didn't work as I have multi zone system and was told either zone will work or either wifi adapter, so didn't work for my setup.

 

how about you ? is your single zone or multi ? any suggestion.

 

Thanks

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 