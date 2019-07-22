anandpatel18

It would really depend on how much integration you want with unit, bi-directional or just instructing it to change modes, temps etc.



The main concern I would have have over the unit you describe is that it appears you have to use their cloud service for any interaction with the unit, it does not appear to have any API you can talk directly too.



I have a ducted fujitsu inverter unit (ARTG60LHTB) to which I have added the Fujitsu IR Receiver Kit, this is attached via cable to the control board in the distribution unit in the roof and allows me to send infrared commands to the unit via a remotec ZXT-120 Z-Wave to AC IR extender. The remotec unit already has all the IR command pre-programmed and you just need to tell it what AC unit you are using.



To have some smarts around the temps I use a number of temp sensors around the house to check temps in various rooms and then use some logic in either my Fibaro or Home Assistant hubs to send the commands to the unit. IE temp is below a certain threshold turn on heating. Internal house temp is above a threshold either turn on fan or AC.