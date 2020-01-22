Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mitsubishi Heatpump cables?
#265469 22-Jan-2020 21:50
I'm looking to purchase a few of these so I have a few spare. But they are only $2 and the shipping is $14. It's still $14 if I order 10 of them.

 

Either from the US or SIN store.

 

http://www.usastore.revolectrix.com/Products_2/Cellpro-4s-Charge-Adapters_2/Cellpro-JST-PA-Battery-Pigtail-10-5-Position

 

or

 

http://www.store.revolectrix.com/Cellpro-Battery-Pigtail-10-5-Position?ext=F

 

As the Singapore store seems to be cheaper with UPS shipping.

 

So is there anyone else on here looking to build a Mitsubishi Heatpump controller with either a Wemos D1 or similar to control their heatpump as that seems to happily work with it as per: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/mitsubishi-ac-with-wemos-d1-mini-pro/107007




and


shanes
232 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2405045 22-Jan-2020 21:59
If you are keen to make your own cable, I think I have some plugs and the contacts for them that fit CN105.

 

 

 

Have you seen the "Hacking a Mitsubishi Heatpump..." page on Nicegear?

  #2405048 22-Jan-2020 22:05
Happy to DIY but if I could track down an existing pigtail that just makes life a little easier.

 

The connector is a https://www.digikey.co.nz/products/en?keywords=PAP-05V-S with 5 pins.

 

So if you have a prefab one then that would be brilliant as I have the wemos and seen the nicegear post and used some of the work on the https://github.com/SwiCago/HeatPump repo for my own code.




shanes
232 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2405058 22-Jan-2020 22:20
I got these https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/pcb-connector-housings/4766798/ and https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/pcb-connector-contacts/6881385/

 

 

 

Can only find one housing (and contacts) at the moment, yours if you want it, crimping the contacts was a bit of a pain...



mattz
23 posts

Geek


  #2429161 29-Feb-2020 09:52
@Bartender, did you end up ordering these cables and integrating your heatpump with the wemos? If you still have a spare I'd be happy to buy one off you to do the same. One thing I was wondering though is the cable even necessary couldn't you just use 4 jump wires and connect those to the ESP8266?

dukezoid
28 posts

Geek


  #2632442 8-Jan-2021 14:53
Hey folks, I'm also on the Mitsi AC automation mission - best way to acquire CN105 cables? Ta

rscole86
4658 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632515 8-Jan-2021 16:34
I ordered mine from rs online (first link posted by shanes), however I ordered pre-crimped cables, rather than trying to do it myself.

dukezoid
28 posts

Geek


  #2632519 8-Jan-2021 16:40
sweet, thanks

 

 



catdog
93 posts

Master Geek


  #2632601 8-Jan-2021 21:35
I still have spares from last year when I did mine. Send me a PM with your details and I'll post one to you.

hwomc20
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3053744 23-Mar-2023 11:48
rscole86: I ordered mine from rs online (first link posted by shanes), however I ordered pre-crimped cables, rather than trying to do it myself.

 

I am trying to find pre-crimped cables, but cannot find them. What do I need to search for? I tried "JST, PA Female" and a few other search expressions in rs-online but got only results of plugs without cables. I would expect pre-crimped cables to have cables connected. Where can I find them?

catdog
93 posts

Master Geek


  #3053760 23-Mar-2023 12:16
I used RS part number 512-8737 for the pre-crimped leads and 476-6798 for the housing.

