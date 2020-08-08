Hi Guys,

Newbie here!

My son has requested LED strip lighting around his ceiling for his birthday at the end of August. So I've spent the last few hours turning the internet upside down trying to figure this all out and unfortunately I feel no further ahead. Before I give up on the whole idea I thought I'd ask you guys for some direction - surely this must be way more simple than I think!

- The perimeter of his room is 15m

- He wants to be able to control the lights from his phone (so I'm guessing bluetooth)

- I can wire the lights into the lightswitch (do I need some sort of transformer? and I'd also have to hide the controller somehow?)

- Or I can plug them into the ceiling space and drill a small hole (will the bluetooth controller work through the ceiling?)

- Or I guess I can plug them into his wall socket and run some cabling up the wall (will look kinda yuck?)

From what I've read, 5m tends to be the longest strip you can have. I can run 5m in each direction but that still won't get me to 15m. And I have no idea the best way to wire these in - how does everyone do it?

And lastly, will these look silly stuck onto the architraves? Are you supposed to put them in some sort of diffuser?

Bearing in mind that all this is for an 11 year old so I don't want to spend a massive amount.

Any help, direction, information, or aliexpress links would be massively appreciated! Thanks!