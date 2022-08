My two cents...

Any stand alone monitor is generally fine... you just need to hear and see...

My strong suggestion is to avoid anything needing your wifi and anything that you have to view via mobile/tablet. Why would anyone need remote access or want to use their mobile phone all the time to keep an eye on a sleeping baby...theres other jobs around the house that need to be done!

Some exceptions

- some monitors have a crappy noise threshold... but if the crying is loud enough it will activate (trick is you dont want to hear constant audio...so the threshold is useful).

- Some monitors have weird designs.... be wary of the field of view.... solution to this is to wall mount (using decent grip 3m velcro) or cot mount being careful of safety etc.

Remember, its only a "aide". to see and hear quickly....its not a baby sitter.... you still need to go see the kid if you suspect somthing is up!

I see a lot of new parents get those wifi smart ones then regret it... the time and energy required to monitor it, hence why a stand alone monitor that you can chuck on the kitchen bench, couch, next to the bed...take it whereever you are in the house... is best.

good luck.