After reading some of the horror security stories about the Ring doorbells / Chinese devices I ended up getting the Logitech Circle View Doorbell as it has native HKSV support.

I know this device gets a lot of hate for it's overheating issues but I believe that with the right power supply and the latest firmware, these are largely in the past (I'll update after next summer). Once you get over the setup issues, it really is an incredible device.

The process as a whole took quite a bit of figuring out so I figured I'd share some notes for others looking to do the same thing.

Importing the device

You can't currently purchase one directly from Apple NZ so I had to purchase from the US store. I used a mail forwarding service as my address and then imported to NZ.

Power Supply

While the device accepts a range on power inputs, it's pretty clear that you want to be aiming for the upper band of the voltage and VA range to avoid any of the mentioned overheating issues.

I ended up using this transformer and it has been flawless so far: https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=592259

Chime Setup

I already had a HomePod and so didn't want to have to add a whole extra chime kit for the sake of it. On top of this, the device itself already makes quite a loud noise.

Thankfully, with the power supply above wired directly in, you do not need to add a chime kit.

Device Setup

The NFC chip in mine didn't seem to work but it's simple enough to scan the Homekit code on the back to get around this. It's pretty straight forward and there's plenty of other guides out on this particular step there so I won't go into detail on this.

The main thing I would say is that you will want to use a 2.4Ghz network. I split my SSID's out into two separate networks so that I could force devices to use this band. Again, plenty of guides out there for this.

Firmware Update

Before the device will work with the above transformer, you need to make sure it's Firmware has been updated to at least 8.12.15 (this provides better 24V support specifically).

You can't force a firmware update on the device so you'll need to leave it plugged in over night using a micro USB cable and charger that provides at least 2A. If it doesn't update like this you will need to contact logitech.

After the above you should be good to go! I'll update again later if I run into any other issues.