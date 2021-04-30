Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Security camera problems - XProtect + Eufy / Reolink - not able to get a picture. Where to next?
I have been running XProtect for a couple of years (their free Essentials version) and I find it quite good - had a mobile version, works fine with my Dahua cameras, easy to watch back over footage across multiple cameras at the same time, and can integrate with HomeKit using HomeBridge. However the one issue with it is the lack of true mobile notifications (only email notifications in the free product), so I have been trying cameras that do smart notifications themselves AND record the footage into XProtect.

First was a Reolink 4K camera from Amazon. Great price, however the 4K footage is in some weird format that only the app and Reolink NVR's can read, RTSP / ONVIF can only read stream 2 which is low res.  But the smart notifications work very well. So sent that back.

Next was the Eufy Indoor 2K camera (I also have a Eufy Wireless doorbell and love it).  Set it up for NAS (which is basically turning on RTSP), smart notifications work well (it also integrates with HomeKit which is nice), but I cannot get any picture in XProtect (the camera is found as a generic device, but just says NO VIDEO). 

So, I am thinking, is XProtect the problem here?  Should I just move to Shinobi, or BlueIris (which I have stayed away from due to its high hardware requirements).  Or do I just go with Ubiquity, expensive but seems to be the only 'plug and play' system that just works out the box?

Or change approach to just the Eufy and the existing HomeBase 2 and their cameras?

What I want:

Recording and playback of footgage (obviously)
Ideally use of existing Dahua cameras
Ideally PoE, but the Eufy can take USB power from a PoE to USB splitter, so that's OK.
Smart notifications (i.e. not email, snapshot of event, ability to playback from notification)
Accessible from anywhere (I have a VPN to home so easily done no matter the hardware)
Ideally can be VLAN-ed
Ideally HomeKit integration, notifications to trigger events, etc.

I have a couple of devices I could use, a couple of NUC's (i5 and a Celeron) and 2 Supermicro servers (8GB RAM, quad core I3, 4 x HHD + boot SSD). Plus the Eufy Homebase 2 already.

Are they sending h265 at a size and rate that is higher than your devices can deal with? Seems they are all h265 now and not everything likes that./




richms:

 

Are they sending h265 at a size and rate that is higher than your devices can deal with? Seems they are all h265 now and not everything likes that./

 



Note sure - there is comment on Amazon that says "Unfortunately this cameras 4k stream is only compatible with Reolink DVR equipment or Software/App. You can still stream to other equipment in a maximum resolution of 640x360, which is pretty much useless. The 4k stream is encoded in a baichuan format that is proprietary to Reolink." https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08F57FB6B/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

That was posted AFTER I received the camera, and what made me return it.  However after I did return it I found Neolink, which proxies the stream into standard RTSP https://github.com/thirtythreeforty/neolink


