jonathan18

We recently bought my mother a bog standard digital photo frame that she loves, but it’s clunky and images are very blue tinged. My plan is to purchase her a Google Nest Hub Max to not only provide a better photo experience (quality of screen, ambient light detector with colour adjustment; remote management of photos etc) but also for Google Duo for video calling (she’s not so good now with using her iPad - accepting a video call on a Hub is easier than using an iPad).

What I’m trying to determine is the best (in this case it means the easiest) way for family members to crowd source photos. My thoughts are to use Google Photos in a new Google account set up for the purpose, giving the wider family permissions to add photos to one or more albums. If I shared the password for that Google account they could also upload them directly to Google Photos or Drive, and I manage them from there, ensuring they’re added to an album.

Has anyone got alternative ideas, or aware of flaw in my idea? Really keen on making it as hassle free for family members, with mixed tech abilities and devices.

It’s worth noting that the Hubs use Google Photos as their image source, so any option would have to end up using this - just maybe cleaner ways to let family dump photos for later uploading to the single account.

Thanks for any ideas and feedback.