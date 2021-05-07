Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best way to 'crowd source' photos from family in a single location?
jonathan18

#284645 7-May-2021 06:08
We recently bought my mother a bog standard digital photo frame that she loves, but it’s clunky and images are very blue tinged. My plan is to purchase her a Google Nest Hub Max to not only provide a better photo experience (quality of screen, ambient light detector with colour adjustment; remote management of photos etc) but also for Google Duo for video calling (she’s not so good now with using her iPad - accepting a video call on a Hub is easier than using an iPad).

 

What I’m trying to determine is the best (in this case it means the easiest) way for family members to crowd source photos. My thoughts are to use Google Photos in a new Google account set up for the purpose, giving the wider family permissions to add photos to one or more albums. If I shared the password for that Google account they could also upload them directly to Google Photos or Drive, and I manage them from there, ensuring they’re added to an album.

 

Has anyone got alternative ideas, or aware of flaw in my idea? Really keen on making it as hassle free for family members, with mixed tech abilities and devices.

 

It’s worth noting that the Hubs use Google Photos as their image source, so any option would have to end up using this - just maybe cleaner ways to let family dump photos for later uploading to the single account. 

 

Thanks for any ideas and feedback.

 

 

ANglEAUT
  #2703134 7-May-2021 06:56
Are you sure that Google Photos is the only available image source? Can you not set other apps to be the "default screensaver" showing the emails?

 

With so many platforms out there & some people not knowing how to / refusing to use specific apps, this is going to be a challenge. Welcome to my world.

 

Honestly, I think the best option would be a service that receives pictures via email which then gets stripped out & uploaded to your account & device.Everybody knows how to email & you can email from any device without having to log in to something or download an app.

 

 

 

Evernote & Xero & (I think) Amazon Kindle do something like this. They give you a dedicated email address which then add the content of the email to your account.

 

From Evernote: Your Evernote email address is a unique address you can use to save emails into Evernote. It looks something like this: username.5199b42@m.evernote.com. Find your Evernote email address in your account settings by following the steps for your operating system below.




openmedia
  #2703146 7-May-2021 07:51
We have a number of Family Google Photo Shares where all of the family can upload images




davidcole
  #2703147 7-May-2021 07:54
You should be able to have the one account with a shared album....and your family add photos to that shared album.  THat should mean you don' have the share the credentials....and if they're already using google photos for a photo back up, you wont break that process for them by expecting them to switch accounts for the shared account.

 

Short of some other email based, or specific other program to dump photos somewhere (dropbox to pc then upload to somethign the hub can support), you've probably hit on the best common program I think.

 

 




richms
  #2703654 8-May-2021 12:17
A friend tried something similar with a shared google account (this was google drive however) and they quickly seem to start restricting logins to it from different countries. And when complained to about that they say that sharing accounts like that is against the TOS and to stop doing it. At least with drive you can give other accounts access, but nothing like that in photos - sharing it is a view and comment only thing.

 

You also will have issues if anyone uses android since the fundamentally flawed login methods that google use will give any google account used in any app on a phone full control to locate, track, install apps and other things on any phone that it is logged into - totally unacceptable for most people and the web google photos experience is terrible on mobile.




