I've had a hunt around but all the information and instructions I find seem to be US based - does anyone know if this is something I can do at home in NZ?

My sister was getting rid of a little desk light that stopped working and I thought it might be fun to try a a DIY fix instead of just throwing it out, so I was wondering if anyone knows if it's the sort of thing that can be done, and if so what sort of cable etc to look for/where to source it (maybe Jaycar or somewhere similar?).

It seemed like a pretty minor task but the lack of local information has me wondering if it's just a big no-no here.