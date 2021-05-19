Anyone know where I might get a Yupiteru MVT 7100 repaired?
Is partly working, will stop receiving then ok again for a while if switched off/on.
Maybe getting a bit long in the tooth for cost effective repair.
One review I found is dated 1993...
http://www.javiation.co.uk/71rev.html
Maybe it would be more cost effective to pick up another one off ebay.... saw one going for $10... maybe US$...
Gordy
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
It may also be inherently unrepairable, pre-SDR Japanese scanners from the 1990s and 2000s typically have miniaturised components crammed into every available square millimetre, making them impossible to service.
Post-SDR scanners have components recovered from UFO crash sites built into them, also making them impossible to service.
neb:
Call the US Navy pilots UFO division for scanner service.... 😀
Gordy
