ADKM

841 posts

Ultimate Geek


#285820 19-May-2021 20:42
Anyone know where I might get a Yupiteru MVT 7100 repaired?

 

Is partly working, will stop receiving then ok again for a while if switched off/on.

Gordy7
1554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2709875 19-May-2021 21:55
Maybe getting a bit long in the tooth for cost effective repair.

 

One review I found is dated 1993...

 

http://www.javiation.co.uk/71rev.html

 

Maybe it would be more cost effective to pick up another one off ebay.... saw one going for $10... maybe US$...

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

neb

neb
6654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710357 20-May-2021 21:08
Gordy7:

Maybe getting a bit long in the tooth for cost effective repair.

 

 

It may also be inherently unrepairable, pre-SDR Japanese scanners from the 1990s and 2000s typically have miniaturised components crammed into every available square millimetre, making them impossible to service.

 

 

Post-SDR scanners have components recovered from UFO crash sites built into them, also making them impossible to service.

Gordy7
1554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710367 20-May-2021 21:29
neb:

 

Post-SDR scanners have components recovered from UFO crash sites built into them, also making them impossible to service.

 

 

Call the US Navy pilots UFO division for scanner service....  😀




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

