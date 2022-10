Hi,

I have a Yale Lock 3109 version, and the alarm keeps going off when you touch/push gently the door or the door handle (not even brut force).

My neighbor has the same lock, and he doesn't have any issue with the alarm.

Tried google the issue, but can't seem to find anything.

User manual doesn't this cover.

Does anyone know what I need to check or any suggestion how I can fix it?

Thanks