Bananabob:

Anyone using one of these and like to tell me about your experience with it?
I have been using the mouse now for a week and really find it very good.
I love the natural feel of having the wrist in the vertical position. Also the mouse feels more substantial in my hand.
I am getting used to the extra buttons and like the fact the fact they switch back to the last function. I presume that this would be programmable if I had Windows, but I use Linux and Logitech provide no download for Linux.
All in all rather happy with the purchase.
Another happy customer here. Long-term RSI in my mousing hand has largely gone away by using one of these. I tried a couple of cheap clones to see if I like the idea, and eventually decided to go for it. Good battery life, and it has a quality feel.
I also have the MS Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse but I'd rate the Logitech much higher. The MS one is rounder, and the wrist is flatter to the desk.
I've been using one for several weeks. Definitely more comfortable if you have wrist issues, but there are some drawbacks.
Paul1977:
I found the following Settings in Firefox usefull:
In Browsing set these on:
Use autoscrolling
Use smooth scrolling
Then use a middle-click or two-button click and then you can just move the mouse to scroll rather than use the centre wheel.
These are the exact same thoughts I have. I'm more precise now after having used it for a few months, but not enough to play games, so I have a second mouse for that. (Used to have MX Master for work, and a Logitech gaming one for home, and now I take the MX Vertical between home and work every day)
Thanks, but not any help for large spreadsheets or documents unfortunately.
Yes I agree - Most annoying that it will only work in Firefox
I wonder if the hyper scrolling was omitted because the wheel is on its side? Maybe the physics just wouldn't work to get it scrolling freely enough?
It's a shame though because it's the one feature that I think really holds this mouse back. If you've never used an MX Master it's probably not a big deal since you don't know what you're missing, but if you have then it feels like a big step backwards in terms of functionality.