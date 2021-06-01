Bananabob:

I have been using the mouse now for a week and really find it very good.

I love the natural feel of having the wrist in the vertical position. Also the mouse feels more substantial in my hand.

I am getting used to the extra buttons and like the fact the fact they switch back to the last function. I presume that this would be programmable if I had Windows, but I use Linux and Logitech provide no download for Linux.

All in all rather happy with the purchase.