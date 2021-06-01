Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse
Bananabob

418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#286043 1-Jun-2021 17:54
Send private message

Anyone using one of these and like to tell me about your experience with it?

Gillies
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2716936 1-Jun-2021 21:38
Send private message

I've been using one after bad RSI and much physio.
Has helped enormously with this.
I find it hard now to grasp a traditional mouse, would recommend it!
Smooth to use and good Logitech interface if you wish to tweak buttons and pointer speed.

Bananabob

418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2733839 24-Jun-2021 14:52
Send private message

I have been using the mouse now for a week and really find it very good.

 

I love the natural feel of having the wrist in the vertical position. Also the mouse feels more substantial in my hand.

 

I am getting used to the extra buttons and like the fact the fact they switch back to the last function. I presume that this would be programmable if I had Windows, but I use Linux and Logitech provide no download for Linux.

 

All in all rather happy with the purchase.

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
837 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2733855 24-Jun-2021 15:32
Send private message

Another happy customer here. Long-term RSI in my mousing hand has largely gone away by using one of these. I tried a couple of cheap clones to see if I like the idea, and eventually decided to go for it. Good battery life, and it has a quality feel.

 

I also have the MS Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse but I'd rate the Logitech much higher. The MS one is rounder, and the wrist is flatter to the desk.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



Paul1977
4418 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734501 25-Jun-2021 15:07
Send private message

I've been using one for several weeks. Definitely more comfortable if you have wrist issues, but there are some drawbacks.

 

  • My mouse movements aren't as precise, perhaps this will get better the more I get used to it.
  • I desperately miss the hyper-scrolling feature that my old MX Master has. I didn't realise how often I used it until it was gone.

Bananabob

418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2734515 25-Jun-2021 15:30
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

I've been using one for several weeks. Definitely more comfortable if you have wrist issues, but there are some drawbacks.

 

  • My mouse movements aren't as precise, perhaps this will get better the more I get used to it.
  • I desperately miss the hyper-scrolling feature that my old MX Master has. I didn't realise how often I used it until it was gone.

 

I found the following Settings in Firefox usefull:

 

 In Browsing set these on:
Use autoscrolling
Use smooth scrolling

 

Then use a middle-click or two-button click and then you can just move the mouse to scroll rather than use the centre wheel.

 

 

Tzoi
401 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2734516 25-Jun-2021 15:31
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

I've been using one for several weeks. Definitely more comfortable if you have wrist issues, but there are some drawbacks.

 

  • My mouse movements aren't as precise, perhaps this will get better the more I get used to it.
  • I desperately miss the hyper-scrolling feature that my old MX Master has. I didn't realise how often I used it until it was gone.

 

 

 

These are the exact same thoughts I have.  I'm more precise now after having used it for a few months, but not enough to play games, so I have a second mouse for that. (Used to have MX Master for work, and a Logitech gaming one for home, and now I take the MX Vertical between home and work every day)

Paul1977
4418 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734544 25-Jun-2021 16:18
Send private message

Bananabob:

 

I found the following Settings in Firefox usefull:

 

 In Browsing set these on:
Use autoscrolling
Use smooth scrolling

 

Then use a middle-click or two-button click and then you can just move the mouse to scroll rather than use the centre wheel.

 

 

Thanks, but not any help for large spreadsheets or documents unfortunately.



Bananabob

418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2734547 25-Jun-2021 16:20
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

Bananabob:

 

I found the following Settings in Firefox usefull:

 

 In Browsing set these on:
Use autoscrolling
Use smooth scrolling

 

Then use a middle-click or two-button click and then you can just move the mouse to scroll rather than use the centre wheel.

 

 

Thanks, but not any help for large spreadsheets or documents unfortunately.

 

 

Yes I agree - Most annoying that it will only work in Firefox

Paul1977
4418 posts

Uber Geek


  #2734554 25-Jun-2021 16:35
Send private message

I wonder if the hyper scrolling was omitted because the wheel is on its side? Maybe the physics just wouldn't work to get it scrolling freely enough?

 

It's a shame though because it's the one feature that I think really holds this mouse back. If you've never used an MX Master it's probably not a big deal since you don't know what you're missing, but if you have then it feels like a big step backwards in terms of functionality.

Create new topic





