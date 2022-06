It's an adhoc network for these devices to extend coverage and to help them get connected back to their owner's WiFi network.

Amazon says usage could be up to 500 MB/month. All comms is encrypted and you might get notifications but not video streaming.

I am not sure about the hate. I've seen people using those free Hola VPN that resell their bandwidth without users knowing and no one complained - I still see people using that crap.

I rather have an Amazon Sidewalk in my network than a Hola VPN - or any other similar service.