Happy Queens Birthday (sales) all! Mrs MDF has seen the light and agreed to a robot vacuum cleaner. Main issue is pet fur (two cats), though a pair of tweens that seem to need reminding every other bite to Eat Over A Plate also contribute. Fully appreciate robovacs will not replace actual vacuuming, just aiming to make the actual vacuuming a bit less frequent. Living space (primary target for robovacuuming) is a mix of wooden and carpeted floors.



Online reviews I've read suggest the RoboRock S6 MaxV is a good value option for dealing with pet fur. Would appreciate any GZ corroboration and/or differences with that opinion. Aim is to spend up to the $1K mark, which the RoboRock seems to come in at.



One other point to perhaps mention is that we have a stupidly high carpet bar between the carpet in one room and the wooden floors in another - a good ~15mm. Super result would be a robovacuum that can jump that height but suspect it might be a bit much to ask. It's not the end of the world if I have to replace that carpet bar, but would be good to know the maximum realistic height difference that might work.