I have a Micron Scorpion Z6 alarm system, and I'm looking to have it signal a micro-controller when it has been armed and disarmed so I can remotely power on internal cameras via remote power sockets. (I don't like the idea of having internal cameras on while I'm in the house, especially with my kid being there, so figured I could use the alarm to turn them on and off).

I am hoping it has some sort of aux signal out which I can use. Or some other signal I can tap into.

Does anyone have info that can help me with that, such as a main board diagram etc? Or preferably you've already done a project like this and know exactly how to do this :-).

