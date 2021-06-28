Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Micron Scorpion Z6 alarm - Aux Arm disarm signal info needed
Hi everyone,             (I am new to this, so apologies if I am not doing any of this quite right)

 

I have a Micron Scorpion Z6 alarm system, and I'm looking to have it signal a micro-controller when it has been armed and disarmed so I can remotely power on internal cameras via remote power sockets. (I don't like the idea of having internal cameras on while I'm in the house, especially with my kid being there, so figured I could use the alarm to turn them on and off). 

 

I am hoping it has some sort of aux signal out which I can use. Or some other signal I can tap into.

 

Does anyone have info that can help me with that, such as a main board diagram etc? Or preferably you've already done a project like this and know exactly how to do this :-).

 

Thanks very much in advance!

 

Kind regards,

 

Stew

Not a direct reply, but the Microns are kind of rubbish products to start with, might be easier to just replace the brains of it with a Konnected which will give you that and more, as well as a much better alarm as a side benefit.

Yeah true microns are pretty redundant nowadays, dsc or aap (arrowhead alarms) have options for pgms to follow arm and disarm commands

Micron scorpions are a pretty basic alarm with not many options to change it, out 1 is the only one you could change but not really how you want

Are the cameras wifi ones or hardwired?

