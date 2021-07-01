turtleattacks

Dunnersfella: sbiddle: Business case doesn't stack up. Media companies didn't care, and with so much radio listening done in cars and such a small % of vehicles with DAB and the fact it would take years to reach an acceptable level with our obsession with Japanese imports. Exactly, the current duopoly don't want it either... They've already forked out for their frequencies and certainly done want: 1: Any competition 2: To have to buy anymore frequencies to keep competition at bay.

Any significant competition is unlikely. DAB has been in Australia for 12 years now and total audience share from DAB isn't even yet 20% of total radio audience numbers.

If we did have a DAB launch here I doubt we'd suddenly get any new big media players because their potential market share and ad revenue would just be too low.

I just wish we had better use of RDS here, there are still areas where it's not common even from the big players. If they did they they could at least implement AF properly!