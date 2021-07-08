Our Google Hub (first gen - not the new one that came out this year) has been updated to the new Fuchsia OS*; when this happened I don’t know but it’s certainly been misbehaving the last day or so:
- woke up in the night to see a dim white screen with the ‘G’ in the middle, and no response from the device (either verbally or via the screen)
- rebooted it this morning and found the same issue returned, but it did seem to come right after a while (I think it may have forced an additional reboot at the time)
Others have reported problems since the update (eg https://www.reddit.com/r/googlehome/comments/o5pzt9/nest_hub_gen_1_keeps_on_crashing/).
Until this, the gen one Hub has performed pretty much flawlessly, unlike the Max, so hope these gremlins are sorted out quickly.
What’s the experience of others on this forum?
* Perhaps a downside of being signed up for the preview program - I understand it’s been rolled out quite slowly: only to this gen one device, and for those on the preview program.