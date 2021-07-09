Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Thoughts on a vacuum cleaner
rb99

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#288575 9-Jul-2021 10:19
Thoughts on a vacuum cleaner pleasey. We have a Philips Power Pro vacuum cleaner that just expired, with an electrical burning smell, do doubt its fixable. Its been fine, well, till yesterday anyway.

 

I'd quite like to get a bagless replacement but it seems only Philips sell them now, and they're like $700 dollars or something ridiculous, which is about twice what we payed for the same thing at Briscoes a few years ago.

 

More normal prices for me are 300 and something, so possibly a bagged Miele C2 at HN -

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/vacuums-and-floor-care/vacuum-cleaners/miele-c2-compact-vacuum-cleaner-en-2.html

 

Or should I just get a cheap Kmart thing like this -

 

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/2200w-bagless-vacuum/2358818

 

and just hope it lasts a while.

 

I just aint spending lots so am hoping for good and cheap (but aren't we all...)




rb99

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6546 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741761 9-Jul-2021 10:39
Meh. They all suck...




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6546 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741765 9-Jul-2021 10:45
We wanted bag-less and picked up one of the following when they were discounted to something like $499 or $449 last year some time. https://www.dyson.co.nz/light-ball-multi-floor-plus

Works quite well




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

timmmay
18520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2741767 9-Jul-2021 10:46
Hetty / Henry work great. Same thing, different color. Has a huge bag that lasts a long time.



wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741771 9-Jul-2021 10:52
We've got an Electrolux bagless one from the old LV Martin and Sons in Wellington years ago, that costs us (at the time) about $650.  Was a good vacuum, with a super long cord and a long hose too.  Only thing was it was heavy.

 

However, we've "replaced" it with a central vacuum system - also bagless.  Loved the central vacuum - at least don't have to lug the vacuum around.  Was a good investment IMHO.

 

 

rb99

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2741784 9-Jul-2021 11:11
Some interesting possibilities. Dyson might be a possibility at the price you mentioned but no way at todays $649. Hetty, also maybe but gets a bit much after adding gst. Electrolux, not for $650, maybe a cheaper model...

 

I guess the trouble is you start reading reviews about these things and for every good review there a 'doesn't suck, stopped working after a month one'.




rb99

Bung
4575 posts

Uber Geek


  #2741790 9-Jul-2021 11:19
rb99:

I guess the trouble is you start reading reviews about these things and for every good review there a 'doesn't suck, stopped working after a month one'.



That's about the time it probably needs emptying.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2741828 9-Jul-2021 12:50
I have the Miele C3 Cat & Dog and can highly recommend it, especially if you have carpet. I got it 4 years ago and it is still going as strong as the day we bought it. I think I paid ~$650 for mine. I believe the $599 C3 Turbo is almost the same model, just without some of the accessories and a cheaper filter installed.

 

When I was looking, I really went down the rabbit hole of the internet with vacuum cleaner research; I found this reddit user's AMAs quite helpful, as well as a lot of posts in r/BIFL steered me towards Miele. Buying cheap seems to be a false economy when it comes to vacuum cleaners; a good design well maintained should hopefully last many years, if not even decades. Miele also have great parts support as well, directly available from their online store.

 

From what I can see, bagged is the way to go if you want a long life, and preferably filters for both the intake and exhaust of the motor (which I even upgraded to the HEPA filter when that needed replacing). Yeah, the bags are another ongoing cost, but a bag lasts me about 2-3 months and a box of 4x bags + filter is about $30, so the cost is trivial. They get cheaper buying in bulk as well.



jonathan18
6116 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2741830 9-Jul-2021 13:02
Bung:
rb99:

 

I guess the trouble is you start reading reviews about these things and for every good review there a 'doesn't suck, stopped working after a month one'.

 



That's about the time it probably needs emptying.

 

Or the filter(s) cleaning... Family members had been complaining my mother's cordless vac had become completely useless; a good clean of the filters with an air compressor and it's working pretty damn well. Ditto her corded vac, bought due to the complaints with the cordless - it too was apparently rubbish, but going by what I cleaned out of the filter I'm not too surprised it wasn't performing! 

 

As for vacuum cleaners - while personally I'm a fan of robot cleaners, if I was to buy another corded model I'd stick with a bagged Miele - we have owned one (I think the same C2 model) for many years and it's been good. I think most in my family have the same model (my guess is it was the Consumer recommended model at the time!).

duckDecoy
566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2741831 9-Jul-2021 13:10
We have had a miele for ages and are very happy with it.  The model we have isn't sold any more, but this C3 would be the closest, $479.99

 

The miele range seems to be really expensive at the moment, I don't recall them being this expensive when we bought ours (over 10 years ago)

 

The best vacuum we have ever had was a Tellus/Nilfisk, just like this one.  We got around 30 years out of it before a bit on it broke that we couldn't get replaced.  We still use it downstairs for cleaning up the kids rumpus room, I duct taped the bit but it comes apart easily so I restrict it to cleaning just this small area. 

 

 

pih

pih
396 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2741837 9-Jul-2021 13:32
I've never really understood the vacuum cleaner market. In the last 10 years I've bought two exceptionally good Nilfisk vacuum cleaners for around $250 each (after moving to AU and back). They don't manufacture for the home vacuum cleaner market any more, no idea why. They always made very good products.

There really isn't much to a vacuum cleaner, but unfortunately they don't sell good ones that cheap any more. Anything "cheap" (sub $600) is now obnoxiously loud, has poor suction and it's made of poor quality plastic.

Don't get me started on the cost of Dysons...

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6546 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741853 9-Jul-2021 14:11
duckDecoy:

We have had a miele for ages and are very happy with it.  The model we have isn't sold any more, but this C3 would be the closest, $479.99


The miele range seems to be really expensive at the moment, I don't recall them being this expensive when we bought ours (over 10 years ago)


The best vacuum we have ever had was a Tellus/Nilfisk, just like this one.  We got around 30 years out of it before a bit on it broke that we couldn't get replaced.  We still use it downstairs for cleaning up the kids rumpus room, I duct taped the bit but it comes apart easily so I restrict it to cleaning just this small area. 


 



We had the GM80 Tellus for many years. An excellent vacuum cleaner. However, I got fed up with it damaging corners etc, as others dragged it around without paying attention. I donated it to a charity garage sale and it was replaced with the above upright Dyson.




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

rb99

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2741909 9-Jul-2021 16:25
Any thoughts on this, mostly because its (theoretically) cheap -

 

https://www.farmers.co.nz/electrical/home-appliances/vacuum-cleaners/electrolux-silentperformer-animal-sp4303pett-6598630

 

Edit - we don't actually have pets.




rb99

jarledb
jarledb
2816 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741931 9-Jul-2021 17:20
rb99:

 

Any thoughts on this, mostly because its (theoretically) cheap -

 

https://www.farmers.co.nz/electrical/home-appliances/vacuum-cleaners/electrolux-silentperformer-animal-sp4303pett-6598630

 

 

The last vacuum we bought one of my main criteria was that it should be as silent as possible. So we bought the Electrolux Ultrasilencer Green, and that thing is quiet. That is such a luxury I think. Not bagless though.

 

I see Briscoes have one of those

 

If that bagless vacuum is as silent and effective as ours I would say it's more than worth the money.

 

 

 

Edit: Just found that they had noise levels listed on Briscoes, and the bagless one is a lot more noisy.

 

Electrolux Silentperformer Animal:
Noise- Carpet: 75-77 dB
Noise Hard floor: 82-80 dB

 

Electrolux Ultra Silencer Vacuum Cleaner
65dB low noise level.

 

 

 

So that bagless one is significantly more noisy (10 dB is a doubling of the noise level). So if that is an issue then you might want to go with the Electrolux Ultra Silencer which is not bagless.

tdgeek
26353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2741951 9-Jul-2021 17:57
We have a Dyson Cinematic or Cineball whatever it is. Lots of accessories. Bad news is the cord is short, easily remedied. The whirligig rotating head has a plastic screw (W T F) so i wrap a coin in cloth. The thing fills up quick, annoying.

 

BUT, its core role, vacuuming, does rock. 

tehgerbil
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2741964 9-Jul-2021 18:26
We had a Dyson that starting sucking less at 8 years old we bought another Dyson Cinetic Big Ball.

The small dust compartment is quite poor, needs emptying 4 times on a weekly vacuum (2 cats, dog 2 kids and 2 adults) and the small lead means plugging it in twice for a relatively compact 3 bedroom house. 

We looked at Dyson/*anybrand* portable vacs and quickly the maximum life anyone really got out of them was around 2-3 years before the battery packs failed, and were 200 ish to replace, so that was a no-go there.

Corded:

 

Pro: It is very light (need to hold it in one hand and the nozzle at other to reach top of heatpump) the attachments are superb, picks up animal fur/human hair very well and the no-touch emptying was a bonus for me.
(However make sure the latch is closed, it EASY to not close the latch 100% and it pops open when you next remove the canister..)

Con: Expendy asf and small dust compartment

Cordless:

 

Pro: Incredibly easy to just do 2-3 'quick' vacs over the week to save yourself 1 large vacuum during the week. 
Con: Battery packs simply can not last as long as a corded vac, and are expensive to replace. 

