Thoughts on a vacuum cleaner pleasey. We have a Philips Power Pro vacuum cleaner that just expired, with an electrical burning smell, do doubt its fixable. Its been fine, well, till yesterday anyway.

I'd quite like to get a bagless replacement but it seems only Philips sell them now, and they're like $700 dollars or something ridiculous, which is about twice what we payed for the same thing at Briscoes a few years ago.

More normal prices for me are 300 and something, so possibly a bagged Miele C2 at HN -

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/vacuums-and-floor-care/vacuum-cleaners/miele-c2-compact-vacuum-cleaner-en-2.html

Or should I just get a cheap Kmart thing like this -

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/2200w-bagless-vacuum/2358818

and just hope it lasts a while.

I just aint spending lots so am hoping for good and cheap (but aren't we all...)