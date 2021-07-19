I'm thinking about having one or more wifi-controlled light switches installed in our bedroom (the ability to turn on and off with a button will be more acceptable to my wife than the reliance on voice control!), but I'm not sure what the presence of a physical button means in relation to using it when the wifi and/or internet is down.

The types of switches I'm talking about are ones like these:

For those of you who have some experience with such switches, can you confirm whether they still can be turned on or off via the button if there's no wifi or internet?

Also, are there any other gotchas? Do they fit in and screw into a standard light switch box? How significant is the delay between pressing the button and the light turning on or off?

Thanks for any advice.