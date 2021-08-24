evilengineer:

I'm keen to give the new energy monitoring/management functionality in the latest Home Assistant update a crack which means coming up with a suitable method for measuring whole house power consumption at the meter.

The most elegant method looks to be a Shelly EM which uses a clamp around the incoming power cable.

It can also monitor two separate power clamps which could be used to measure the power generated by a potential future solar panel array.

But is it okay to use one of these in New Zealand?

I can't find a certification specific to the Shelly EM but the link below seems to suggest it's all good based on its EU certification.

http://onesecurity.co.nz/shellyem/

Any thoughts on whether this is correct?

The alternative seems to be a DIY device that counts the flashes from the blinking light on the front of the smart meter.