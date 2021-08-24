Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Assistant Whole House Power Monitoring: NZ Options
evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289265 24-Aug-2021 09:51
Send private message quote this post

I'm keen to give the new energy monitoring/management functionality in the latest Home Assistant update a crack which means coming up with a suitable method for measuring whole house power consumption at the meter.

 

The most elegant method looks to be a Shelly EM which uses a clamp around the incoming power cable.

 

It can also monitor two separate power clamps which could be used to measure the power generated by a potential future solar panel array.

 

But is it okay to use one of these in New Zealand?

 

I can't find a certification specific to the Shelly EM but the link below seems to suggest it's all good based on its EU certification.

 

http://onesecurity.co.nz/shellyem/

 

Any thoughts on whether this is correct?

 

The alternative seems to be a DIY device that counts the flashes from the blinking light on the front of the smart meter.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
mattenz
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2765776 24-Aug-2021 09:55
Send private message quote this post

If that supplier is willing to supply a SDOC, then you should be all good.

 

I like the look of Cirtcuitsetup for use with Home Assistant, a little bit DIY though.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2765809 24-Aug-2021 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Stand to be corrected, but I think the "EM" is end of line now, and you should look at the 3EM.

 

3EM just uses current clamps, and can monitor either 3 phase, or 3 seperate single phase circuits. So you could have one on the main feed out of your meter, and then the other two could be on hot water, or heating or whatever. Plus DIN rail mounting so tidy and all that.

 

Not sure on the rules of connecting in NZ. But it just needs 230V to power it, and then the clamps are just that.. clamps. So not actually wired in to anything too serious. But looking here... https://shelly.cloud/knowledge-base/devices/shelly-3em/ I don't see the AS/NZ declaration, so I'd assume not legal? Up to you I guess if you want to take the risk. Its got the EU one though soooo......

davidcole
5765 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2765868 24-Aug-2021 11:29
Send private message quote this post

I tried one of those pulse counters....it means introducing something into the electrical box.....in my case I'd just put in a plastic blacked out lid with teh light detector in it and left the d1 mini outside of the distribution both.  It was little ugly though, and obviously needed a power plug close by.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com



evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765936 24-Aug-2021 12:20
Send private message quote this post

chevrolux:

 

Not sure on the rules of connecting in NZ. But it just needs 230V to power it, and then the clamps are just that.. clamps. So not actually wired in to anything too serious. But looking here... https://shelly.cloud/knowledge-base/devices/shelly-3em/ I don't see the AS/NZ declaration, so I'd assume not legal? Up to you I guess if you want to take the risk. Its got the EU one though soooo......

 

 

I'm not the one that needs convincing. It's the tame sparky needed to fit it in the meter cupboard. 😀

 

More than happy that something with a CE certification designed for the EU market won't burn the house down given that they run the same voltage as us.

RedactedRetracted
84 posts

Master Geek


  #2765943 24-Aug-2021 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Depending what region you're in, your meters might use their own peer-to-peer network (rather than the mobile network that most meters use), in which case you could use an inexpensive RTL-SDR reader and something like this to monitor it: https://github.com/bemasher/rtlamr

 

However, I think most meters in NZ use the mobile network, so you'll probably be out of luck

evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2766033 24-Aug-2021 15:03
Send private message quote this post

99% sure the meter calls home using the mobile phone network.

 

It's a shame "smart meters" are so half arsed here.

davidcole
5765 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2766079 24-Aug-2021 16:37
Send private message quote this post

evilengineer:

99% sure the meter calls home using the mobile phone network.


It's a shame "smart meters" are so half arsed here.



Our meters aren’t smart. They’re just remote readable.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com



evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2766142 24-Aug-2021 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Potentially a silly question, but given it's designed to run directly on a 230V AC supply what's to stop you from wiring the L and N terminals to a standard power chord and just plugging it into a nearby socket?

 

Not elegant, but could avoid a potential reluctant electrician scenario. 😉

mattenz
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2766146 24-Aug-2021 18:15
Send private message quote this post

Regardless, it should in principle be certified if it's being plugged into 240V.

evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2766158 24-Aug-2021 18:37
Send private message quote this post

Which it is. Has a CE mark to prove it.

 

I ran a UK purchased washing machine and dishwasher than came over in the shipping container with the furniture for years until they died of old age without any issues whatsoever.

mattenz
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2766165 24-Aug-2021 19:28
Send private message quote this post

Well yeah, I'm not saying that stuff certified overseas will have issues here, just letting you know the principles. You don't need an electrician to install your washer dryer, so it's a bit of a moot point. Yes, you could install it yourself, I'm sure that the risk would be marginal.

 

Firstly, the CE label proves nothing, it is the certification report that is behind it that is the 'proof'. The label itself is whacked on every piece of rubbish that comes out of China. What you need in NZ for devices being certified under mutual recognition is a Supplier Declaration of Conformity, which should be provided by the supplier.

 

An electrician might install one without certification I suppose, but then it's on him, and he's probably not going to just do the job on the basis of a CE label.

 

Also see https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=214913

 

 

Bewildered
74 posts

Master Geek


  #2766548 25-Aug-2021 15:33
Send private message quote this post

I recently had a sparky install a 3EM as part of some other work I needed to get done in the meterbox. He just installed it, no questions asked. Apparently it's reasonably common these days to install a power monitoring solution for a customer. 

 

 

 

As for the device itself it works fine, no issues at all. I'm not use the relay function, just have the three clamps on the cables I want to manage. It's even pretty accurate which is nice. Integrates straight into HA with CoIOT (rathern than cloud / MQTT). I mash the data using template sensors as I need to split my reading up so I don't double count - I have one phase in, but also measuring HW and Heating, which I don't want add up together so I get the following:

 

HW = HW

 

Heating = Heating

 

Everything Else = Phase In - HW - Heating

 

 

 

With a bit of tinkering fits straight in the Energy Management. The only issue I had was that from time to time the reading drops to 0 and then comes straight back (mostly HA restarts) but for the purposes of 'metering' this results in a sudden 'spike in usage' which can completely muck up the reading...this is a 'feature' of the utility meter function in HA which is apparently there as some users have meters that report in only once an hour/day so big jumps are expected...there is no option to change this. So I have a pre-filter in the form of another template sensor that won't accept 0/NaN. Since I put that in I've had no problems.    :-)

ANglEAUT
1857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2766578 25-Aug-2021 16:50
Send private message quote this post

Bewildered:

 

... so I get the following:

 

HW = HW
Heating = Heating
Everything Else = Phase In - HW - Heating

 

With a bit of tinkering fits straight in the Energy Management. The only issue I had was that from time to time the reading drops to 0 and then comes straight back (mostly HA restarts) but for the purposes of 'metering' this results in a sudden 'spike in usage' which can completely muck up the reading...this is a 'feature' of the utility meter function in HA which is apparently there as some users have meters that report in only once an hour/day so big jumps are expected...there is no option to change this. So I have a pre-filter in the form of another template sensor that won't accept 0/NaN. Since I put that in I've had no problems.    :-)

 

Very cool

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

eonsim
223 posts

Master Geek


  #2766687 25-Aug-2021 20:30
Send private message quote this post

For the whole house metering we have a proper smart meter linked to our solar system, that provides a rest-based local API which Home assistant can query. It's possible there are some standalone versions that don't need a inverter, so might be worth talking to a couple of local solar installers and see if they would offer one with out a solar package.

evilengineer

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2767029 26-Aug-2021 14:29
Send private message quote this post

Bewildered:

 

I recently had a sparky install a 3EM as part of some other work I needed to get done in the meterbox. He just installed it, no questions asked. Apparently it's reasonably common these days to install a power monitoring solution for a customer. 

 

 

Where did you source your 3EM from?

 

eonsim:

 

For the whole house metering we have a proper smart meter linked to our solar system, that provides a rest-based local API which Home assistant can query. It's possible there are some standalone versions that don't need a inverter, so might be worth talking to a couple of local solar installers and see if they would offer one with out a solar package.

 

 

Solar is on the road map but will probably still be a few years down the track, mostly waiting for house batteries to get cheaper.

 

How best to monitor that is no doubt a whole separate conversation in itself.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 