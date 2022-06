Hi,

Is anyone else having problems playing the RNZ Concert Prog through their Echo device?

For the last 4-5 days only the National programme is available. When I ask it to play Concert it plays National.

I have an EchoShow5 and a 3rd Gen Dot. Have tried re-installing the Dot into a reinstalled Alexa app without success.

Prior to this there have been no issues with either device.

Concert Prog plays fine on a Google Nest device.