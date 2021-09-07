Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)PoE powered ceiling light?
danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289463 7-Sep-2021 21:22
Send private message

I’ve got two wireless AP’s installed in the ceiling (one downstairs, one upstairs).
Both powered via PoE. The one downstairs have stopped working. However, after disconnecting it, I’ve realised that the one upstairs is adequate for the entire house.
So I’ve got a spare Ethernet cable (PoE powered) hanging from the ceiling downstairs.
Are there PoE lights available? Or should I use it for something else?
I’ve only found one PoE light option available (Ubiquiti square shaped smart lighting).
Anything at a lower price point, ideally with other colours (not only white)?
It’s sort of a fun thing to have, as we already have LED ceiling lights downstairs.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
mattenz
129 posts

Master Geek


  #2774011 7-Sep-2021 21:41
Send private message

Maybe a POE splitter plus a 12V light? You'd struggle to find something in RGB though, and not sure how you'd switch it.

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774014 7-Sep-2021 22:01
Send private message

It's tempting to use it if you need a light. If you go PoE you could try a splitter? Most lights are probably 12v so make sure your splitter is for this voltage. You could always use the cable directly with a seperate power supply - I use Cat6A cable to power relays over 12v from light switches. If you do use the cable directly, be sure you won't cause too much current - those are small conductors. When the electricians tried to wire up my relays they sent the whole current down a single strand of the cat6 cable (like 8A at 12v) - luckily I caught it before it caused any dramas.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

davidcole
5504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774017 7-Sep-2021 22:07
Send private message

Unifi have one.

https://unifi-led.ui.com/




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774018 7-Sep-2021 22:11
Send private message

davidcole: Unifi have one.

https://unifi-led.ui.com/


Thanks. I think this is the one that I mentioned in my first post.
Is this Alexa compatible? Doesn’t mention it.

I should have mentioned this in my first post. Alexa compatibility is important.
Would be cool if it had lots of colours too (not just white).

danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774024 7-Sep-2021 22:12
Send private message

davidcole: Unifi have one.

https://unifi-led.ui.com/


Thanks to you and @zeon for this suggestion.
I want it to be smart light and Alexa compatible.
Never even heard if a PoE splitter (I’m a rookie), so need to look into this.

davidcole
5504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774025 7-Sep-2021 22:12
Send private message

Maybe not out of the box, but you light be able to do something with ifttt etc




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

richms
25099 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774026 7-Sep-2021 22:13
Send private message

POE 12v converter into one of the many 12v led strip controllers would get you something controllable by alexa/google




Richard rich.ms



danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774036 7-Sep-2021 23:03
Send private message

Why have I got this extra ‘thing’ hanging from the ceiling?
I’m talking about the extra cable plugged into a block (not the Ethernet cable, which I had plugged into the wireless access point).

richms
25099 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774037 7-Sep-2021 23:05
Send private message

Because that is the end of the solid in wall cable, and has a socket on it, then a patch cable which has had its excess stuffed up the same hole.




Richard rich.ms

danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774039 7-Sep-2021 23:12
Send private message

richms:

Because that is the end of the solid in wall cable, and has a socket on it, then a patch cable which has had its excess stuffed up the same hole.



OK, so the wall cable couldn’t go straight into the end point?
Sorry, just trying to understand the idea behind it.

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774043 8-Sep-2021 00:08
Send private message

danepak:
richms:

 

Because that is the end of the solid in wall cable, and has a socket on it, then a patch cable which has had its excess stuffed up the same hole.

 



OK, so the wall cable couldn’t go straight into the end point?
Sorry, just trying to understand the idea behind it.

 

Yea its solid vs stranded cable - I know it looks crazy but the way it is done is correct.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2774045 8-Sep-2021 00:28
Send private message

Wouldn't it be more logical to think that cable run is faulty than AP. You need to test the cable run.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

davidcole
5504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774101 8-Sep-2021 06:53
Send private message

Not sure if any of these are available here : https://youtu.be/8TfNy5o-4O4

Else you might have to build something if that’s your jam. Mitre 10 and bunnings have their own ranges of smart stuff, but I haven’t investigated panels, nor your Alexa compatibility




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

RunningMan
7023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2774159 8-Sep-2021 07:33
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Wouldn't it be more logical to think that cable run is faulty than AP. You need to test the cable run.

 

 

This. Particularly with those sharp bends in the cable. May just have pulled a conductor out of that punch down block.

danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774181 8-Sep-2021 08:11
Send private message

RunningMan:

Spyware:


Wouldn't it be more logical to think that cable run is faulty than AP. You need to test the cable run.



This. Particularly with those sharp bends in the cable. May just have pulled a conductor out of that punch down block.


Thanks, is there an easy way to test this?

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 