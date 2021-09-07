I’ve got two wireless AP’s installed in the ceiling (one downstairs, one upstairs).

Both powered via PoE. The one downstairs have stopped working. However, after disconnecting it, I’ve realised that the one upstairs is adequate for the entire house.

So I’ve got a spare Ethernet cable (PoE powered) hanging from the ceiling downstairs.

Are there PoE lights available? Or should I use it for something else?

I’ve only found one PoE light option available (Ubiquiti square shaped smart lighting).

Anything at a lower price point, ideally with other colours (not only white)?

It’s sort of a fun thing to have, as we already have LED ceiling lights downstairs.