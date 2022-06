I have 4 roller blinds - 2 quite big covering full height double sliding door, 1 small window and 1 a single full height door. They are all using the SOMA 2 units. I have 3 of them also connected to the supplied solar panel.

Had them for 6 months and no problems except that they have not coped with daylight saving. I have been able to accomodate that by adding the offset that you can do in the app. However I also have been in ongoing conversation with their support desk and they have now said that they have found the bug in their code and will let me know when it is fixed. So support has been responsive but yet to get the update but it has only been 2 days since they wrote.

Also have them as a part of my Home automation system using the Hobbs raspberry pi and a certified plugin . This works well if there is only the one blind but not when you have 4 - you just get wrong readings with the Home app saying a blind is open when it is closed etc. Not a big issue for me.

The noise is not a concern for me - there is a quiet "morning mode" which reduces noise by dropping the speed of movement but I haven't found this necessary.