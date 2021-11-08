I have been vacillating about getting a toy drone for a bit of outside time and fun.

My FIL bought a $35 unit from Ali Express a few years ago with some $8 batteries and I am pretty impressed with it. It has take off and landing buttons, a decent camera and a 360 button. The only thing is, it will not cope at all with wind so is pretty much entirely unsuitable for outside.

I had gotten quite close last year to buy a DJI Fly more combo, but I honestly think, $800 is too much for the amount I am likely to play with it. I was kinda hoping to find something reasonable with reasonably run time for <$200 which is easy to fly.

Does anyone have any recommendations for something locally sourced? It would be for outdoor use, but I don't need huge range.

Doh, I see the thread got moved, thanks Mod, I did actually search for Hobby and Drone, but didn't find a forum but this one is good :)