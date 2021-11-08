Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)2021 Toy Drone Discussion
networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290390 8-Nov-2021 17:06
I have been vacillating about getting a toy drone for a bit of outside time and fun.

 

 

 

My FIL bought a $35 unit from Ali Express a few years ago with some $8 batteries and I am pretty impressed with it. It has take off and landing buttons, a decent camera and a 360 button. The only thing is, it will not cope at all with wind so is pretty much entirely unsuitable for outside.

 

 

 

I had gotten quite close last year to buy a DJI Fly more combo, but I honestly think, $800 is too much for the amount I am likely to play with it. I was kinda hoping to find something reasonable with reasonably run time for <$200 which is easy to fly.

 

 

 

Does anyone have any recommendations for something locally sourced? It would be for outdoor use, but I don't need huge range.

 

Doh, I see the thread got moved, thanks Mod, I did actually search for Hobby and Drone, but didn't find a forum but this one is good :)

 

 

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2809487 8-Nov-2021 18:47
Perhaps something like the DJI Mini SE?  Still around $500 for the base kit, but good flight time (around 30 mins I think), good camera, decent range (though not quite on par with the Mini 2 with Occusync 2), and able to fly in relatively windy conditions.

 

Not too sure about the $200 price point, though if you were interested in the DJI Mini SE, you could wait to see what Black Friday deals might present themselves in the coming weeks.

 

Yann

sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2809623 8-Nov-2021 22:08
I picked up a dji mini 2 fly more kit from cash converters yesterday for 499, they have some more on the website.

The one I got was in brand new condition, but your mileage may vary.

I wouldn't bother with the cheaper Chinese units. Not enough advanced sensors.




esawers
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2809631 8-Nov-2021 22:26
This is an awesome wee drone for the price
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOYDJI1000E/DJI-Tello-Toy-Drone-With-720HD-Video-Camera-Powere?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQiAsqOMBhDFARIsAFBTN3cuWptJHJE5LcNoUdBZKpYuZUL80e6_GRAwClo-wZr2FMzqZpi2xLEaAqbqEALw_wcB



networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809784 9-Nov-2021 10:42
sdavisnz: I picked up a dji mini 2 fly more kit from cash converters yesterday for 499, they have some more on the website.

The one I got was in brand new condition, but your mileage may vary.

I wouldn't bother with the cheaper Chinese units. Not enough advanced sensors.

 

Wow, I can't see anything near that price there. Did you go instore and just make an offer? The store near me has one for $374 current bid and $749 buy now.

 

At $500 that would be very tempting.

 

Alternatively, the Tello Fly Pack with 3 Batteries for $250 seems decent, I am a bit worried if I enjoyed it, I'd out grow it and regret not just moving right to something better, but I am not keen to spend heaps in case it ends up being a fleeting interest.

 

Are all Tellos Stem compatible?

sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2809796 9-Nov-2021 11:06
The problem with cheap is its not good enough quality to enjoy it and it can't do much. In terms of battery power, time in the sky, and remote control range and stability.

Unless it's for a kid, I'd either recommend either buy a mini/mini se/ mini 2, or just don't bother.

If you dint enjoy you can flip it and not lose much money, or keep it or flip and upgrade.

I just called them up and negotiated.




gzt

gzt
13746 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2809832 9-Nov-2021 12:57
esawers: This is an awesome wee drone for the price

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOYDJI1000E/DJI-Tello-Toy-Drone-With-720HD-Video-Camera-Powere

That looks interesting. Have you seen one in action?

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810311 10-Nov-2021 10:39
gzt:
esawers: This is an awesome wee drone for the price

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOYDJI1000E/DJI-Tello-Toy-Drone-With-720HD-Video-Camera-Powere

That looks interesting. Have you seen one in action?

 

 

 

So I went ahead and bought one that had 3 batteries etc, charged it up and took it to a park. There was some wind but not what I'd call strong wind, but unfortunately, this thing is just too weak and pitiful to cope with even a fairly light breeze and therefore, in my opinion not suitable for outdoor use unless it's entirely still. It's good indoors mostly, though I think 100m of range is wildly optimistic as so far I find more than 20m and it's not responsive to commands any longer. To get a responsive drone I pretty much have to follow it within a couple of meters.

 

I am tempted to see if Pbtech will refund me as this isn't really what I expected for $250 if I am honest. It's neat, it has an OK camera, but doesn't feel vastly superior to my FIL $35 dollar model. Perhaps a bit better, maybe $100 worth...

 

 



sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2810323 10-Nov-2021 10:48
I hope you now see why my earlier comments were valid.




networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810342 10-Nov-2021 11:15
sdavisnz: I hope you now see why my earlier comments were valid.

 

The reasons for the Tello was SO acceptable price, and programmable nature (A big plus as far as kids benefit was concerned). The Mini 2 from what I can tell, is not significantly better at flying outdoors in wind, the improvements were mostly around Camera?

 

 

sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2810351 10-Nov-2021 11:39
Incorrect,

Mini 2 can handle 35km winds, 12km range, and 4k sensor.

And 31 min flight time per battery.

Completely different ball park.




networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810900 10-Nov-2021 22:25
So, I went back to the park today, much less breeze though still some and found the 'fast' mode. What a difference that makes, and also flying at height. I actually had a great time with it today and finally feel like drone flying 'clicked' for me in terms of knowing which direction the drone was facing.

 

I got to do some flips and try the included tricks which was cool.

 

All in all, I am much happier, though I cannot make it pair with either my Xbox or PS4 controllers which is very frustrating. Anyone have any tips on that.

MikeAqua
6906 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813856 16-Nov-2021 13:30
Slightly OT but we had some rainy day fun with a mini drone and an obstacle course I set up in the garage.  It's amazing what you can set up with some balloons (round and tubular), and other materials found around the house.

 

We built a water hazard, but someone (who shan't be named), intervened and drew the line at flaming obstacles indoors 😞.

 

 




Mike

networkn

27727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813860 16-Nov-2021 13:34
MikeAqua:

 

Slightly OT but we had some rainy day fun with a mini drone and an obstacle course I set up in the garage.  It's amazing what you can set up with some balloons (round and tubular), and other materials found around the house.

 

We built a water hazard, but someone (who shan't be named), intervened and drew the line at flaming obstacles indoors 😞.

 

 

 

 

That's a cool idea.

sidefx
3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2813902 16-Nov-2021 14:56
I have one of the Tellos which I bought ages ago when they were first released and the TWH briefly had them for $99 (or was it $119) clearance deal.  Awesome little drone, but I'd describe it as an indoor/STEM drone.  I think the SDK is pretty decent, must have more of a play with it. I haven't tried it with xbox controller, that would be pretty cool too...




MikeB4
17177 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2813913 16-Nov-2021 15:33
A few years back my wife brought back from  one of her trips to Shenzhen an  Angry Birds drone. On a calm day my Grandson took it outside for a try, the thing went straight up and up and up and up. It then caught some wind and we lost visuals using Binoculars as it was heading towards the western hills of

 

Te Awakairangi. We often muse over what may have happened to the crazy Angry Bird and what was his final destination. We will never know. The lesson he taught was make sure your drone is fit for the great outdoors.

