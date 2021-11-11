I am looking for tech advice on RC cars and boats, What do i buy to make a simple system that can be paired and controlled from an Android phone.
Context. I am a technology teacher ( woodwork and metalwork ) wanting students to build cars or boats and control them Via Bluetooth from their phones.
Within a classroom or school swimming pool , so not big distances.
I don't want to use Arduino bits joined together. I would prefer ready to go receivers that connect to servo's. Basically multiple receivers paired to phones. would be best.
I would like to hear from anyone who has done this or similar.
Thanks