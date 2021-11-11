I am looking for tech advice on RC cars and boats, What do i buy to make a simple system that can be paired and controlled from an Android phone.

Context. I am a technology teacher ( woodwork and metalwork ) wanting students to build cars or boats and control them Via Bluetooth from their phones.

Within a classroom or school swimming pool , so not big distances.

I don't want to use Arduino bits joined together. I would prefer ready to go receivers that connect to servo's. Basically multiple receivers paired to phones. would be best.

I would like to hear from anyone who has done this or similar.

Thanks