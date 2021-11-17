Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help: Xiaomi zigbee device integration to Home Assistant
jksway

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#290530 17-Nov-2021 16:37
Hello,

 

I am in CHCH and looking for an expert in flashing devices to solve an issue of integrating Xiaomi zigbee devices in HA.

 

Successfully integrated Xiaomi gateway with Miio but unable to with Aqara because the gateway port 9898 and 4321 are closed.

 

Personally I would like to try an integration with gateway first and mqtt2zigbee then decide which one to use.

 

However as long as I can have all my Xiaomi devices working in HA, I would not mind whichever.

 

I do not have any tools for flashing and I need help with either 1 or 2 below or both:

 

1. Is there anyone who has a CP2102 module and can help me open the gateway ports?

 

2. CC2531 module for mqtt2zigbee is on the way but unfortunately I bought an unflashed one. Once it arrives, can someone help me flashing the module to use in HA?

 

 

 

Crossing my fingers and toes.

 

Thank you everyone.

davidcole
5537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2814766 17-Nov-2021 18:00
Flashing a cc2531 is relatively easy. The zigbee2mqtt site had some pretty easy instructions . I remember doing a coordinator a number of times and routers.

The range of a cc2531 vs the aqara is vastly different in my experience. With the aqara being far superior, even if the cc2531 had an external aerial on a 3m cable

Haven’t tried a Aqara gateway in home assistant . But do have one in openHAB. I know that doesn’t help you.





fe31nz
832 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814949 17-Nov-2021 23:31
As far as I know, it is not possible to flash an Aqara gateway with any recent firmware version without opening it and soldering onto the serial port.  And when I tried that with mine, it did not work.  However, since I had also ordered a CC2531 and programmer for it, I just used that and it is working fine and I have not made any further effort to flash the Aquara.  And in any case my mother is using the Aquara as a nightlight and is very pleased with the nice turquoise colour I have it set to.

 

With the CC2531 I am currently only using it to talk to devices in the same room, and it is likely that I would need another to have adequate coverage at the other end of the house.  The web site I was reading when I bought my CC2531 changed to recommending a different device with rather better range a day or two after I ordered my CC2531, so if I was buying another now, that is what I would be getting.  But the CC2531 and programmer were dirt cheap from AliExpress, so I am not unhappy.

 

@jksway - Since I have the programmer module for a CC2531  (a TI CC Debugger), I would be happy to program yours for you.  But as I am in Palmerston North, courier here and back would not be cheap.  There is likely someone in Christchurch who can do it for you.

