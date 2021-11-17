Hello,

I am in CHCH and looking for an expert in flashing devices to solve an issue of integrating Xiaomi zigbee devices in HA.

Successfully integrated Xiaomi gateway with Miio but unable to with Aqara because the gateway port 9898 and 4321 are closed.

Personally I would like to try an integration with gateway first and mqtt2zigbee then decide which one to use.

However as long as I can have all my Xiaomi devices working in HA, I would not mind whichever.

I do not have any tools for flashing and I need help with either 1 or 2 below or both:

1. Is there anyone who has a CP2102 module and can help me open the gateway ports?

2. CC2531 module for mqtt2zigbee is on the way but unfortunately I bought an unflashed one. Once it arrives, can someone help me flashing the module to use in HA?

Crossing my fingers and toes.

Thank you everyone.