I have had a couple of my antique 20w plain downlights die, so decided to go get some wifi ones to replace them. Biggest seem to be 10w deta at bunnings. Also they're smaller so I had to get some adapter trims which done even have the same shade of white as the downlights despite being the same brand.

Anyway, as expected too dim. My 20w ones are really old now so I would have expected to have lost some brightness but they were way better than the 10w of the deta downlights which really seem closer to what I get from a 7w wifi bulb in a table lamp.

So is there anything that is locally available so legit with all the building reg stuff, ideally 20+ watts at max, and will go into a 120-125mm hole?

Seems everything is very low power.