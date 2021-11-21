Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Any decent smart wifi downlights in NZ
richms

#290585 21-Nov-2021 17:25
I have had a couple of my antique 20w plain downlights die, so decided to go get some wifi ones to replace them. Biggest seem to be 10w deta at bunnings. Also they're smaller so I had to get some adapter trims which done even have the same shade of white as the downlights despite being the same brand.

 

Anyway, as expected too dim. My 20w ones are really old now so I would have expected to have lost some brightness but they were way better than the 10w of the deta downlights which really seem closer to what I get from a 7w wifi bulb in a table lamp.

 

So is there anything that is locally available so legit with all the building reg stuff, ideally 20+ watts at max, and will go into a 120-125mm hole?

 

Seems everything is very low power.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay
  #2816714 21-Nov-2021 19:05
Halcyon - residential and commercial. I'm told it's a good brand. Don't think they're smart, but maybe you can add that separately.

 

20W is really quite bright for a residential downlight. In our lounge we mostly use a couple of 3W table lamps, except when we're doing work. Though in the kitchen / dining we have 10x13W or so standard lights.

gehenna
  #2816731 21-Nov-2021 19:52
Hue does self-contained downlights

richms

  #2817259 22-Nov-2021 19:34
I really want to swap them out for something dimmable because I dont need the 20w at all times, and the last time I tried dimmable ones they were a flickery mess. Now I have them all swapped I am thinking its more a change of the beam pattern than a brightness thing, the whole room feels dark despite the floor being well lit, but because its charcoal carpet and a dark bedspread it doesnt reflect back up the walls.




Richard rich.ms



timmmay
  #2817272 22-Nov-2021 19:57
Could you have them on two or three circuits? In the bedroom we occasionally use the overhead lights which are dome style, but more often use bedside lamps.

