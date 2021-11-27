James Bond:

Hi team,

Does anyone know if power boards use gel capacitors?

We have a power board in a guest bedroom and the guest staying reported hearing a "pop" in the night along with burning smell... they switched off the board at the wall.

I think one of the plugs was loose and it caused it to arc (they moved it to plug in their phone charger). Anyway, upon inspection, I found liquid/gel type sustance on the board which can't be explained and not where the phone charger was plugged in (there was a old Sony alarm clock plugged in there). The board has inspection type screws which I don't have a tool for, so I'm unable to look further.

The powerboard is a HPM one sold at Bunnings and the surge LED is off. It's either dead or the surge fuction has done it's job? RCD was not tripped at the mains....