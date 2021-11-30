My elderly Aunty is about to move into a small unit. She is mostly deaf.

In her current house I set up some cheap Bunnings cameras that would alert on her phone when someone was at the front or back door, and I promised that at her new house we would set up something more reliable.

1-2 cameras (either both eave mounted, or one doorbell and one eaves)

Looking for something with no subscription fees, that will alert her iphone when someone is at the door

The new house has good attic access, and we can probably get power down into the laundry.

SD card recording is fine

Mostly foolproof as I'm 5 hours away to fix any problems

We use Reolink cameras backing up to a Synology NAS, I think we can getaway with an off the shelf solution for her with SD card recording.

I believe Ring and Arlo both need a subscription?