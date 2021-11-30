Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Security camera recommendation
esawers

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290725 30-Nov-2021 14:45
My elderly Aunty is about to move into a small unit. She is mostly deaf. 

 

In her current house I set up some cheap Bunnings cameras that would alert on her phone when someone was at the front or back door, and I promised that at her new house we would set up something more reliable. 

 

 

 

1-2 cameras (either both eave mounted, or one doorbell and one eaves)

 

Looking for something with no subscription fees, that will alert her iphone when someone is at the door 

 

The new house has good attic access, and we can probably get power down into the laundry. 

 

SD card recording is fine 

 

Mostly foolproof as I'm 5 hours away to fix any problems

 

 

 

We use Reolink cameras backing up to a Synology NAS, I think we can getaway with an off the shelf solution for her with SD card recording. 

 

I believe Ring and Arlo both need a subscription? 

sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2821739 30-Nov-2021 14:53
Pretty happy with Eufy here, no subscription required.  Have the homebase with 2c cameras (non-pro) and doorbell add-on - all battery powered. You didn't mention if you needed powered or battery was OK.  

 

 




esawers

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2821743 30-Nov-2021 14:59
Thanks I will have a look

 

We have ceiling access and power in the laundry so POE would be fine. 

 

The doorbell I'm not sure, might need battery. 

DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2821744 30-Nov-2021 15:03
I've just installed one of these: https://us.eufylife.com/products/t81241w1

 

Pretty happy with it, picture qual is very clear. It only records however when motion is detects so getting the detection sensitivity and motion zone may be a bit of trial/error.

 

No subscription fees, charges itself in the sun. 

 

Only tip I've found so far is don't mount it under the eaves, have it extend out from under the guttering as the solar panel needs direct sunlight on it to charge effectively.

 

 



Technofreak
5357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2821792 30-Nov-2021 15:50
Arlo doesn't require a subscription for the basic options and it may do what you want.

 

https://www.androidcentral.com/do-i-need-subscription-netgear-arlo-security-camera 




timbosan
1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821800 30-Nov-2021 16:00
I second Eufy - I have a doorbell (wireless, there is a wired version but it requires a transformer, so go wireless and charge it every few months). and a 2K indoor cam.  App is great, doorbell alerts me when someone rings it, and I can answer it from the phone if needed.

No subscription needed, you can add multiple phones /devices to it so you can be alerted as well / review recordings.

Win for me is I can add it to HomeKit can everyone in the Home can view the cameras live (and recordings in you have HKSV), anywhere in the world.

insane
2976 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2821804 30-Nov-2021 16:03
I have both Unify and Arlo cameras,and for ease of use I'd say go with Arlo or Nest of you can indeed find $$ for the monthly sub.

 

If you buy the normal Arlo security cameras which have more security features you are strongly compelled to pay for their monthly service HOWEVER, if you're a bit sneaky, and buy one or more Arlo baby cameras, then not only do they connect direct via Wifi without a base station, but you also don't need to pay for the subscription to get live view, and short motion activated events saved. Now don't all go and do this and ruin it for me and my fleet of baby cameras, which can be found on Trademe for ~$200 or less each :)

 

If someone breaks in you can yell at them and play them a soothing lullaby. 

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
3355 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821809 30-Nov-2021 16:14
I've got a couple of Tapo cameras and have been happy with their reliability over the last 12 months.  App seems to work fine.  Notifications work reliably in my experience.




