Technofreak: What are you trying to achieve?



Is that switch faulty?



Do you want to add remote open and close?

Thank you for the response. No, the switch is working fine now. I am trying to automate it so that I can control the garage door through Alexa/mobile. So, I thought if there is a smart switch, I could replace it.

Also, I looking to have all 3 controls possible

Physical Switch

Garage door remote

Alexa/App

Thanks