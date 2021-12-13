My folks are having a whole new fence with a motorized front gate installed. They're being offered several no-name brand intercom systems, so someone can press a bell outside the gate, it rings inside the house and the rubbish low resolution screen installed in the house allows you to see the video feed and let them in. The 'smartest' offering that was made available to them was this Panasonic unit (https://www.panasonic.com/nz/consumer/telephones-video-intercoms/video-intercoms/video-intercom-kits/vl-svn511.html), but in all honesty its still far from 'smart' as it only lets you check the video feed on your phone from WiFi, but not if you're out.

While I see a lot of video intercom systems around, none seem to have a physical relay (?) output that will also trigger the motor to open the gate if we want it to be opened. For example the Google Nest Doorbell has all the features we want, but wouldn't open the garage door itself. Its also probably too visually fancy looking for a south auckland home and would be smashed or stolen etc. in a week.

We're also not so keen on doing something custom where the reliability comes into question. I'd hate for my folks to have to deal with it suddenly stop working because there was a power cut overnight or something.

If you have a motorized gate - what are you using?