Has anyone recently looked at ex-lease server hardware to use as a home server system?

I would like to have a more powerful system, in both CPU (at least ten cores) and memory (128GB+) at home, that I can deploy and test virtual clustering environments (probably use proxmox).

Going to initially set a budget of 2K

Trying to figure out the best bang for your buck, decent performance, and not produce the heat and sound like a jet engine (I used to have an old DL380 like that)

On the lower price end of the scale there is a lot of servers available using Sandy Bridge/DDR3 chipset. I can add a ton of memory and some decent SSD/NVME capacity. But I think they will run hotter/noisier and chew up a lot of power.

Then you move up to later releases of servers using DDR3 (Haswell etc), which you pay more for but seem more energy efficient. It's gonna be a challenge to put enough RAM/storage to make a decent lab rig.

And finally, DDR4 systems (Broadwell/Skylake) which tick the box in performance/power efficiency. But for my budget, I'm not likely going to add much more than the sticker price.

My current lab consists of a i7 laptop running a bunch of VMs, and a Synology DS920+ with containers. It's worked for me so far, but I need to juggle resources to get one environment running.

If you have specific chipsets/models, that would fit (or others to avoid) that would be appreciated.