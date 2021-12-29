Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where to buy/import loud Doorbell
ada101

#293110 29-Dec-2021 11:40
can anyone recommend a Loud Doorbell (preferably with  adjustable volume). My current wired doorbell sound is too soft for me to hear when I am in the upstairs bedroom. Thanks 

Andib
  #2839915 29-Dec-2021 11:47
Have you looked at something like a Ring Doorbell? 
You could then plug in a Speaker upstairs (volume adjustable) without being too loud downstairs. 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2839916 29-Dec-2021 11:49
These things are good, cheap and have adjustable volume:

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/swann-plug-in-door-chime/N195386.html




richms
  #2839978 29-Dec-2021 14:56
Just get a wireless doorbell and buy multiple recievers for it. I have done that back when couriers were wanting signatures, plugging the recievers into smart sockets so that they turn off when the pests tend to be out ringing bells soliciting donations or spreading their word.




neb

neb
  #2840577 30-Dec-2021 18:53
ada101:

can anyone recommend a Loud Doorbell (preferably with  adjustable volume). My current wired doorbell sound is too soft for me to hear when I am in the upstairs bedroom.

 

 

You forgot to specify how loud, but if reasonably loud is OK you can get an old electric motor from a junk place, for example a washing machine motor, cut two pieces of circular ply, drill holes in them with a hole saw, and use the motor to spin one (the rotor) up against the other (the stator). This should be audible upstairs, as well as across the rest of your property.

 

 

Increase the size, prime mover power, and build a rotor with proper blades to direct the air flow and this will hold true even if your property is a farm, or if the person whose attention you're trying to get is deaf, or even dead.

Sideface
  #2840582 30-Dec-2021 19:44
I have a 20dB hearing loss and need a LOUD doorbell. 😬

 

After wasting time, money and energy installing conventional wired doorbells, I have found the perfect solution:

 

PBTech - Brilliant Smart Kinetic Self-powered Wire-Free Doorbell with Chime

 

 

With a separate receiver and wireless kinetic push button that can deliver a strong signal up to 30m, never miss a customer or visitor with this battery-free and total wireless doorbell.

 

- A compact door chime system that's completely wireless.
- Easy wireless installation, receiver unit plugs into mains power.
- Doorbell runs from kinetic energy with no batteries required & up to 30m range.
- Battery-free push button with up to 100,000 press lifetime.
- IP44 Water-resistant push button.
- 4 Levels of adjustable volume with 38 customisable chime sounds plus a silent mode

 

 

The mains-powered chime/receiver can be moved to any power point in the house, without "forgetting" its settings (the correct chime and volume).

 

Problem solved!  🙂

 




neb

neb
  #2840589 30-Dec-2021 20:23
Sideface:

I have a 20dB hearing loss and need a LOUD doorbell. 😬

 

 

Ah, you'll be after one of these then.

ada101

  #2840592 30-Dec-2021 20:44
Many thanks to all the members who replied (some whacky solutions) I think I will try this

 

PBTech - Brilliant Smart Kinetic Self-powered Wire-Free Doorbell with Chime



rogercruse
  #2840683 31-Dec-2021 06:08
get a dog... 

 

... a small dog will hear for guest and alert you

 

... a big dog will scare them away!

Goosey
  #2840727 31-Dec-2021 09:32
Plenty of dairies around NZ with cheap Jaycar / DSE / Mitre10 doorbells that are hideously loud and annoying. 

 

 

