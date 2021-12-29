can anyone recommend a Loud Doorbell (preferably with adjustable volume). My current wired doorbell sound is too soft for me to hear when I am in the upstairs bedroom. Thanks
These things are good, cheap and have adjustable volume:
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/swann-plug-in-door-chime/N195386.html
Just get a wireless doorbell and buy multiple recievers for it. I have done that back when couriers were wanting signatures, plugging the recievers into smart sockets so that they turn off when the pests tend to be out ringing bells soliciting donations or spreading their word.
You forgot to specify how loud, but if reasonably loud is OK you can get an old electric motor from a junk place, for example a washing machine motor, cut two pieces of circular ply, drill holes in them with a hole saw, and use the motor to spin one (the rotor) up against the other (the stator). This should be audible upstairs, as well as across the rest of your property.
Increase the size, prime mover power, and build a rotor with proper blades to direct the air flow and this will hold true even if your property is a farm, or if the person whose attention you're trying to get is deaf, or even dead.
I have a 20dB hearing loss and need a LOUD doorbell. 😬
After wasting time, money and energy installing conventional wired doorbells, I have found the perfect solution:
PBTech - Brilliant Smart Kinetic Self-powered Wire-Free Doorbell with Chime
With a separate receiver and wireless kinetic push button that can deliver a strong signal up to 30m, never miss a customer or visitor with this battery-free and total wireless doorbell.
- A compact door chime system that's completely wireless.
- Easy wireless installation, receiver unit plugs into mains power.
- Doorbell runs from kinetic energy with no batteries required & up to 30m range.
- Battery-free push button with up to 100,000 press lifetime.
- IP44 Water-resistant push button.
- 4 Levels of adjustable volume with 38 customisable chime sounds plus a silent mode
The mains-powered chime/receiver can be moved to any power point in the house, without "forgetting" its settings (the correct chime and volume).
Problem solved! 🙂
Many thanks to all the members who replied (some whacky solutions) I think I will try this
PBTech - Brilliant Smart Kinetic Self-powered Wire-Free Doorbell with Chime
get a dog...
... a small dog will hear for guest and alert you
... a big dog will scare them away!
Plenty of dairies around NZ with cheap Jaycar / DSE / Mitre10 doorbells that are hideously loud and annoying.