I have a 20dB hearing loss and need a LOUD doorbell. 😬

After wasting time, money and energy installing conventional wired doorbells, I have found the perfect solution:

PBTech - Brilliant Smart Kinetic Self-powered Wire-Free Doorbell with Chime

With a separate receiver and wireless kinetic push button that can deliver a strong signal up to 30m, never miss a customer or visitor with this battery-free and total wireless doorbell.

- A compact door chime system that's completely wireless.

- Easy wireless installation, receiver unit plugs into mains power.

- Doorbell runs from kinetic energy with no batteries required & up to 30m range.

- Battery-free push button with up to 100,000 press lifetime.

- IP44 Water-resistant push button.

- 4 Levels of adjustable volume with 38 customisable chime sounds plus a silent mode