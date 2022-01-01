Yeah i know of a company that had the engenius ones installed but didnt think they were quite legal because they used the USA's 900mhz band and not NZ's one.

The uniden XDECT looks like it could work but would require a few solar powered repeaters - the benefit being that they can be daisy chained.

Wifi isnt really suitable- its for health and safety purposes and i dont think it would be reliable enough with the trees. I have tried it in other orchards and the range from outdoor APs is really hit and miss once the trees have leaves on them.

The motorola looks like the one i might go for but we cant get repeaters or single handsets for the other staff.

Buying the extra kit with the handset and associating it to the installed base then throwing away the extra base could work.

Problem is with no repeaters, it means I have to run the telephone cable out to the middle of the orchard to reduce the range requirements down to 500m. Will probably put it up on a 5 metre pole and solar power it.