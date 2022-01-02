sonyxperiageek

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So my Sensibo Sky I bought on boxing day arrived (took three days to get from HK to here via DHL so pretty impressed!) but it doesn't seem to update the app's status despite pairing and connecting my Daikin AC remote successfully. The Sensibo turns the AC on and off etc fine via the app, and when pairing the remote the app says it has received signals from my remote, but whenever I use the AC remote to turn the AC on or off, the app just never syncs.

The Sensibo is stuck onto my AC unit in clear view of the AC IR and has clear line of sight to my AC remote when I use it too.

Anybody have any ideas please? TIA




I had some issues setting mine up originally - needed to replace the batteries in the remote as they were weak.

 

 

 

Been all fine since then.

 

 

 

Thanks, I'll give that a go. However, did your app say it received a signal from the remote like in my first screenshot above, before you changed batteries? Or would it not even recognize your remote at the setting up stage?




Sorry I can't recall that now.

 

I use Alexa to turn it off and on now, and set up HomeKit on my iPhone to do the rest like changing mode and temperature . The remote is now in the cupboard and not really used.

 

 

 

