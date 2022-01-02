sonyxperiageek

So my Sensibo Sky I bought on boxing day arrived (took three days to get from HK to here via DHL so pretty impressed!) but it doesn't seem to update the app's status despite pairing and connecting my Daikin AC remote successfully. The Sensibo turns the AC on and off etc fine via the app, and when pairing the remote the app says it has received signals from my remote, but whenever I use the AC remote to turn the AC on or off, the app just never syncs.
The Sensibo is stuck onto my AC unit in clear view of the AC IR and has clear line of sight to my AC remote when I use it too.
Anybody have any ideas please? TIA