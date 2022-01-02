Looking at using some Aqara door/window sensors with Home Assistant. What would be a recommended Zigbee hub to use?
I use a Conbee II USB Stick + ZHA. Works like a charm. I got mine from Amazon but they're pretty widely available.
ConBee II Overview (phoscon.de)
I started out using Conbee's deCONZ but got sick of how it handled entity naming, after switching to ZHA I find more user friendly.
peejayw: ZHA?
Zigbee Home Automation - Home Assistant (home-assistant.io) I'm guessing.
Yeah, Home Assistant has an in-built zigbee hub. ZHA.
Zigbee Home Automation - Home Assistant (home-assistant.io)
If you have USB Discovery enabled in a current Home Assistant release, it'll discover your Zigbee stick and configure automatically. Otherwise, just add the "ZHA" integration like any other once you've got your USB radio module (Whichever one you choose) connected to Home Assistant.
Aqara have got several of their own hubs, including ones with doorbell chimes and a couple that are built in to cameras. https://www.aqara.com/us/products.html
peejayw: Thanks for all the info, going to give the Conbee a try.
I use the Aqara one that matches the sensors and it has been rock solid for a few years now, and integrated into Home Assistant.
I use the Aqara one that matches the sensors and it has been rock solid for a few years now, and integrated into Home Assistant.
Yeah - I too have been running Xiaomi/Aqara gateways for years with a variety of their devices linked into HA with no problems. Not sure if you still have to set the mi home server location to "China" to access the full device range, but I heartily recommend them, especially if you are using Aqara devices. I think the v3 hub is around $60 or $70, and can integrate into HA via the Homekit integration.
I have mine running door, temperature, light and movement sensors, and have also used the related Yi lights everywhere - the stick-on Lightswitch Controller/Dimmer is great for keeping an extremely capable physical light switch if you don't want to go for the Shelley in-wall switch option.
How old are your Aqara hubs? As far as I know, later ones come with firmware that does not allow it to work with HA anymore. I have never been able to get mine to give me the required keys. If there is actually a way to get them to work with HA, could someone please give me a pointer to it?
Zigbee2MQTT with a CC2652 based adapter would be my advice. I'm using a Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! but the SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus looks readily available.
How old are your Aqara hubs? As far as I know, later ones come with firmware that does not allow it to work with HA anymore. I have never been able to get mine to give me the required keys. If there is actually a way to get them to work with HA, could someone please give me a pointer to it?
I've probably had mine 5 years. There is a firmware update that I haven't done (if it isn't broken don't fix it).
I think I am using this integration https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/xiaomi_aqara/ and can't recall how I got my key - but it would have been following the HA instructions at the time.