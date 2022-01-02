phrozenpenguin: I use the Aqara one that matches the sensors and it has been rock solid for a few years now, and integrated into Home Assistant.

Yeah - I too have been running Xiaomi/Aqara gateways for years with a variety of their devices linked into HA with no problems. Not sure if you still have to set the mi home server location to "China" to access the full device range, but I heartily recommend them, especially if you are using Aqara devices. I think the v3 hub is around $60 or $70, and can integrate into HA via the Homekit integration.

I have mine running door, temperature, light and movement sensors, and have also used the related Yi lights everywhere - the stick-on Lightswitch Controller/Dimmer is great for keeping an extremely capable physical light switch if you don't want to go for the Shelley in-wall switch option.