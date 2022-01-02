Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
peejayw

#293162 2-Jan-2022 21:19
Looking at using some Aqara door/window sensors with Home Assistant. What would be a recommended Zigbee hub to use?
mdf

  #2842119 2-Jan-2022 21:28
I've had good success with the open source controllers and routers on zigbee2mqtt.

Chippo
  #2842126 2-Jan-2022 21:42
I use a Conbee II USB Stick + ZHA. Works like a charm. I got mine from Amazon but they're pretty widely available.

 

ConBee II Overview (phoscon.de)

 

I started out using Conbee's deCONZ but got sick of how it handled entity naming, after switching to ZHA I find more user friendly.




peejayw

  #2842130 2-Jan-2022 21:47
ZHA?




davidcole
  #2842139 2-Jan-2022 22:16
I’m trying a sonoff zigbee bridge. And had fairly bad luck with a cc2531. Find it just goes offline after a day.




djtOtago
  #2842142 2-Jan-2022 22:19
peejayw: ZHA?

 

Zigbee Home Automation - Home Assistant (home-assistant.io)  I'm guessing. 

Chippo
  #2842144 2-Jan-2022 22:26
peejayw: ZHA?

 

Yeah, Home Assistant has an in-built zigbee hub. ZHA. 

 

Zigbee Home Automation - Home Assistant (home-assistant.io)

 

If you have USB Discovery enabled in a current Home Assistant release, it'll discover your Zigbee stick and configure automatically. Otherwise, just add the "ZHA" integration like any other once you've got your USB radio module (Whichever one you choose) connected to Home Assistant.




mulac
  #2842200 2-Jan-2022 22:52
I use Sonoff Wifi Zigbee bridge and it works well for the sensors/lights/locks I use:
https://sonoff.tech/product/smart-home-security/zbbridge/

Their new USB dongle looks like it’s worth a look though:
https://sonoff.tech/product/diy-smart-switch/sonoff-dongle-plus/



peejayw

  #2842241 3-Jan-2022 07:46
Thanks for all the info, going to give the Conbee a try.




RunningMan
  #2842242 3-Jan-2022 07:47
Aqara have got several of their own hubs, including ones with doorbell chimes and a couple that are built in to cameras. https://www.aqara.com/us/products.html

fearandloathing
  #2842371 3-Jan-2022 09:54
peejayw: Thanks for all the info, going to give the Conbee a try.

I don’t think you will go wrong with the conbee

phrozenpenguin
  #2843760 5-Jan-2022 14:33
I use the Aqara one that matches the sensors and it has been rock solid for a few years now, and integrated into Home Assistant.

tieke
  #2843822 5-Jan-2022 15:30
phrozenpenguin:

 

I use the Aqara one that matches the sensors and it has been rock solid for a few years now, and integrated into Home Assistant.

 

 

Yeah - I too have been running Xiaomi/Aqara gateways for years with a variety of their devices linked into HA with no problems. Not sure if you still have to set the mi home server location to "China" to access the full device range, but I heartily recommend them, especially if you are using Aqara devices. I think the v3 hub is around $60 or $70, and can integrate into HA via the Homekit integration.

 

I have mine running door, temperature, light and movement sensors, and have also used the related Yi lights everywhere - the stick-on Lightswitch Controller/Dimmer is great for keeping an extremely capable physical light switch if you don't want to go for the Shelley in-wall switch option.

fe31nz
  #2844048 6-Jan-2022 01:35
How old are your Aqara hubs?  As far as I know, later ones come with firmware that does not allow it to work with HA anymore.  I have never been able to get mine to give me the required keys.  If there is actually a way to get them to work with HA, could someone please give me a pointer to it?

PANiCnz
  #2844072 6-Jan-2022 08:38
Zigbee2MQTT with a CC2652 based adapter would be my advice. I'm using a Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! but the SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus looks readily available. 

phrozenpenguin
  #2844422 6-Jan-2022 16:03
fe31nz:

 

How old are your Aqara hubs?  As far as I know, later ones come with firmware that does not allow it to work with HA anymore.  I have never been able to get mine to give me the required keys.  If there is actually a way to get them to work with HA, could someone please give me a pointer to it?

 

 

I've probably had mine 5 years. There is a firmware update that I haven't done (if it isn't broken don't fix it).

 

I think I am using this integration https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/xiaomi_aqara/ and can't recall how I got my key - but it would have been following the HA instructions at the time.

