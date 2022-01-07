SirHumphreyAppleby

A while back I posted asking for assistance with supplying DC power to a greenhouse. I found some inexpensive (relative term) wiring to achieve a <3% voltage drop over the required distance, and all seemed to be going well until I got it all wired up. Trouble is, I am now seeing power interruptions which at a minimum take out the temperature sensor for a second, and at worse causes the system to reset multiple times in a row.

The greenhouse has three independent systems which run off a single 12V supply. These include a timer (mosfet) which controls a solenoid (<1.7A), a temperature sensor (relay) which turns on a fan (0.15A) and switches a DPDT relay to open a window using a small linear actuator (0.4A), and a pressure switch (relay) which controls a secondary relay that switches a pressure pump (10.5A - run well below max pressure, so this is probably a significant over-estimate).

I have had the problem occur with the timer, temperature sensor and solenoid disconnected from the system, so I'm rapidly running out of parts to debug. I have also checked all the connections, and everything (now) appears firm. The only commonality between when the faults occur seems to be a change in load, although at times it appears to be random. I have managed to get the issue to occur multiple times triggering the temperature sensor, which only slightly increases the load, and multiples times when the solenoid switches off (never on). Oddly, the biggest load is the pump, and that doesn't seem to cause a problem switching on or off (possibly once switching off). The pump is by far the biggest power user and has a direct connection (via the relay) to the bulky wiring coming into the greenhouse, so that may explain why that doesn't cause an issue.

No photos of my messy wiring, but I can get some tomorrow if they would help.

Does anyone have any theories on what may be happening here?

I note the power supply documentation states "Do not switch Secondary feed". This wasn't in the online description when I ordered, but could there be something the power supply is doing that is interfering with my use case? It is rated for 0mA up to the stated maximum, so it should be fine when the load is very light.